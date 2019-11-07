Intrepid Names Michael Burnett CFO, Announces Senior Management Shuffle
Intrepid Group, the world’s largest adventure travel company, has announced the appointment of Michael Burnett as Chief Financial Officer. He joins Intrepid from Helloworld, where he oversaw the transformation of the Australian Stock Exchange listed business.
Burnett will be the first Chief Financial Officer for Intrepid since the company’s return to private ownership in 2015. He will join Intrepid in January 2020, just as the B Corp certified business is set to celebrate its fourth consecutive year of record growth and profitability.
In 2018 Intrepid reported 17 percent growth in revenue and an EBIT result of almost $15 million.
“As we grow to become a truly global business, we wanted a financial leader who can accelerate our transformation,” says Intrepid’s Chief Executive Officer, James Thornton. “Not only does Michael bring a wealth of expertise to Intrepid, he also shares our commitment to balancing purpose and profit.”
Burnett will join a newly assembled senior management team that is responsible for implementing Intrepid’s 2025 strategy to grow the market for sustainable, experience-rich travel.
Earlier this month, Intrepid announced Brett Mitchell’s promotion from managing director APAC to Chief Commercial Officer, now responsible for all regional sales and marketing offices.
The senior management shuffle will also see other significant changes to Intrepid’s top team:
—Natalie Kidd will expand her role from managing director of PEAK DMC to become Intrepid’s Chief Operating Officer. Kidd will now manage Intrepid’s third party operators as well as the company’s commitment to B Corp and becoming climate positive through its responsible business team.
—Chief Purpose Officer Leigh Barnes will take on the new role of Chief Customer Officer, responsible for customer experience, digital, brand, as well as advocacy on issues that are important to Intrepid’s customers, communities, and workers.
—Recruitment for the new role of Chief People Officer will commence by the end of the year.
Thornton says the 2025 strategy and senior leadership changes not only recognize the considerable opportunities that Intrepid has to grow its vertically integrated business globally, but also the importance of its people to that growth.
Intrepid now has more than 2,300 staff and tour leaders across more than 40 offices around the world.
“I’m thrilled to have assembled such an experienced and dedicated senior team to lead our business into the future,” says Thornton. “The growth of Intrepid has always been driven by the passion of our staff, so as we grow and evolve it’s incredibly satisfying to be able to provide new opportunities to people who share our vision of changing the way people see the world.”
For further information on Intrepid, including the company’s 2018 Integrated Annual Report, visit intrepidgroup.travel. The 2019 Integrated Annual Report will be released in April 2020.
SOURCE: Intrepid press release.
