JetBlue Appoints Carol Clements as Chief Digital & Technology Officer
People Lacey Pfalz April 15, 2021
JetBlue announced it has appointed Carol Clements to the role of Chief Digital & Technology Officer, beginning April 26, 2021.
The last Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Eash Sundaram, retired from JetBlue earlier this year after almost a decade in the position. Clements will oversee the airline’s information systems and technology strategies.
Clements has worked for more than a decade with Southwest Airlines, where she oversaw the technological aspects of the carrier’s international expansion. She also held the role of chief technology officer for Pizza Hut.
Technology plays a bigger role than ever in almost every industry, but especially that of the airline industry. From online booking platforms that change almost constantly to loyalty programs and contactless check-in and boarding options, technology plays a more important role than ever before.
“As we work through the pandemic recovery, technology will play a more important role than ever in our success and it’s an area where you can expect to see more investment ahead to the benefit of crewmembers and customers alike,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “Carol will be leading our IT team during one of the most pivotal times for our airline and the industry, and we look forward to having her join our senior leadership team."
