Mary Beth Wressell Joins Virtuoso as Vice President, Product Marketing
March 30, 2021
Virtuoso has appointed Mary Beth Wressell as vice president, product marketing. In this newly created role, Wressell will focus on developing strategic product and brand marketing plans, shaping campaigns for Virtuoso’s numerous products, including travel inspiration site Virtuoso Wanderlist, Best of the Best hotels and resorts, events, professional development and more.
Wressell brings more than 25 years of travel industry experience, including a previous six-year run with Virtuoso. Prior to rejoining the organization, Wressell served as vice president, marketing and public relations for Windstar Cruises, where she focused on furthering the cruise line’s brand through creative and strategic campaigns, while also managing corporate communications and public relations. Wressell served in a similar capacity as vice president, marketing communications for Holland America Line for 13 years. In her original stint with Virtuoso, from 1999-2005, Wressell was instrumental in growing the organization’s direct marketing and creative services divisions, while also helping to launch new initiations like Virtuoso’s Travel Clubs program.
“Mary Beth brings a wealth of experience to the Virtuoso network and we couldn’t be more pleased to be welcoming her back at this time of pivotal transformation and growth,” said Helen McCabe-Young, Virtuoso’s senior vice president, marketing. “Wressell is a creative and strategic thinker who gets things done. Virtuoso is on the move and I know Mary Beth will help us accelerate our plans to exceed expectations for the network. Her valuable travel industry experience and perspective from the travel partner point-of-view is a recipe for success as we look to put the consumer’s wants and needs at the center of our marketing and product offerings.”
Virtuoso’s emphasis on engaging and inviting consumers into its network is evident through key innovations like its travel dreaming and planning program, Virtuoso Wanderlist, which invites travelers and their companions to imagine how and where they want to venture next. The network’s content-forward website, www.Virtuoso.com, as well as redesigned Best of the Best digital experience and award-winning Virtuoso Life magazine are all focused on bringing consumers into the network for the benefit of the group’s members, advisors and preferred partners.
Wressell rejoins the Virtuoso team as of Monday, March 29, and will report to McCabe-Young.
