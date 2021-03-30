Mike Going Passes Away at 63
People Janeen Christoff March 30, 2021
Travel industry veteran Mike Going passed away on March 30 after a brief illness.
Going spent much of his life in the travel industry where he held executive positions at Alamo Rent-a-Car, Certified Vacations, Air Jamaica, and Funjet Vacations prior to forming MPG Solutions.
In a statement, MPG Solutions noted that he “touched many lives and because of his exuberant personality, made many lifelong friends.
“Mike lived his life to the fullest and will be remembered for his commitment to service, marketing innovation, strategic thinking, and robust sense of humor which manifested itself in a remarkable number of corny jokes and sayings.”
Going is survived by his wife Nancy, kids Kate and Connor and his daughter-in-law Michelle.
Earlier this month, a GoFundMe page was started to help Going and his family during and after his illness.
