Nora Lovell Marchant Appointed VP of Global Sustainability at American Express GBT
People April 23, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Marchant will take on the new role in order to drive and coordinate green initiatives. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) has appointed Nora Lovell Marchant as Vice President, Global Sustainability.
The new role was created to drive and coordinate enterprise-wide green initiatives and enable GBT to achieve targets set out in its sustainability strategy. These include establishing GBT as the leading marketplace for green business travel, attaining carbon neutrality by 2025 and working with clients and partners to drive aviation towards net zero carbon by 2050.
Si-Yeon Kim, GBT’s Chief Risk & Compliance Officer and Executive Chair of ESG, said: “Nora has been central to embedding the foundation of sustainability at GBT and helping drive the wider environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda across the organization. Nora’s appointment underlines GBT’s determination to lead the global business travel industry to a greener future.”
Previously, Lovell Marchant was GBT’s Director of Global Regulatory Compliance. Here, she developed GBT’s sustainability strategy, including the establishment of green targets and the creation of GBT’s sustainability value proposition. Her work on the company’s sustainability product roadmap has enabled GBT to launch industry-leading offerings including carbon filters on the Neo corporate travel and expense platform and a carbon offsetting solution.
SOURCE: American Express Global Business Travel press release.
