Seabourn Names Natalya Leahy as New President

Natalya Leahy is the new president of Seabourn.

Ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn announced the appointment of Natalya Leahy as the company’s new president.

Leahy, whose seven years with Holland America Group included operational oversight of Seabourn, succeeds Josh Leibowitz, who is leaving the brand to pursue new opportunities, the company said.

Most recently, Leahy was chief operating officer for Holland America Group serving Princess, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Australia and land operations. Prior to joining the cruise industry, she held leadership roles with Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola.

As part of an effort to build shared services between Holland America Line and Seabourn, Leahy will report to Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“Seabourn has earned a top position in the luxury and expedition cruising space, and Natalya’s expertise, background and proven track record in delivering results is ideal to build on that success,” Antorcha said. “With her leadership and the introduction later this year of our second purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, I am confident in the future growth of Seabourn.”

Leibowitz, who became Seabourn president in June 2020 during the pandemic shutdown, oversaw the successful return to service of the luxury fleet. He also led the expansion into luxury expedition voyages with the launch of Seabourn Venture. He was instrumental in the relaunch of the Seabourn brand with the “This Is Your Moment” marketing campaign, to focus on active, affluent travel decision makers. Prior to Seabourn, he served seven years as chief strategy officer for Carnival Corporation.

“Josh’s leadership in navigating the pause and return to service proved valuable for Seabourn’s future,” Antorcha added. “We appreciate his contributions and wish him well. This business has a bright future with the best in all-inclusive, luxury cruising and now expedition voyages. I look forward to seeing Natalya bring her passion and talent to Seabourn’s success.”

