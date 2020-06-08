Abercrombie & Kent Introduces Book With Confidence for Travel Through 2021
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent June 08, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travelers can book future travel with Abercrombie & Kent, knowing if a COVID-19-related reason causes them to cancel, they have flexibility to change or cancel the trip. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Abercrombie & Kent is introducing new, more flexible booking policies for future travel planning with complete peace of mind. New bookings made by September 30, 2020, for travel in 2020 or 2021, may be changed or canceled up to 30 days prior to departure in the event of a COVID-19-related reason — whether at home or in their travel destination — and receive a credit toward future travel.
“As travelers are looking ahead and thinking about exploring the world again post-COVID, they need to feel confident that they have the option to adjust their plans, if needed,” says Abercrombie & Kent USA President Keith Baron. “Our worry-free policy offers them flexibility to either postpone their trip or choose a new destination from one of many A&K offers on all seven continents.”
COVID-19-related reasons include:
—The U.S. Department of State issues a Level 4: Do Not Travel Global Health Advisory, or the government in the guest’s country of residence restricts all but essential travel
—The U.S. Department of State issues a Level 4: Do Not Travel due to COVID-19 for the destination the guest is traveling to, or the government in the guest’s country of residence issues a comparable advisory
—The destination the guest is traveling to has entry restrictions in place that prohibit the guest from traveling, such as closed borders or extended quarantine requirements
—International flights are canceled without alternative routing available for guest to use to reach the destination(s) in the itinerary
North America has sparked interest for travel this summer and fall. “Guests want to rediscover the beauty of America’s national parks and Alaska – places where they can escape into nature and where it’s relatively easy to practice physical distancing,” says Baron. “So, we have developed new, fully-customizable Tailor Made journeys featuring private guides and carefully-vetted accommodations.”
Abercrombie & Kent has released dates and prices for 2021 journeys and the full 2021-22 portfolio of Luxury Expedition Cruises. “For 2021, travelers are committing to the bucket list experiences they were hoping to take this year, including Morocco and the Middle East, safaris in Africa and small-ship expedition cruises in wilderness destinations like Antarctica and the Arctic.”
Book your next journey with confidence with Abercrombie & Kent. Go to https://www.abercrombiekent.com/, call 800.554.7094 or contact your travel professional. Book with Confidence terms and conditions can be found at https://www.abercrombiekent.com/coronavirus-update.
SOURCE: Abercrombie & Kent press release.
