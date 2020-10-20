Last updated: 08:36 PM ET, Tue October 20 2020

Adventures by Disney Offering New Private Tour Packages for 2021

Tour Operator Lauren Bowman October 20, 2020

Guided Experience with Adventures by Disney- Rome
Guided Experience with Adventures by Disney- Rome (Photo via Disney)

Adventures by Disney offers travelers an experience to places with unique itineraries and knowledgeable tour guides to more than 35 destinations.

Now the company is sweetening the deal by offering private tour packages for next year for groups of twelve guests or less but with no minimum age limit.

Beginning October 27, 2020 clients can begin booking the private tours for as early as April 2021 to Costa Rica, Egypt, Greece, Italy or Peru. During the course of their trip, guests can expect the same exceptional accommodations Adventures by Disney is known to provide, insider access to select attractions, privately guided tours, hassle-free travel throughout your vacation and one-of-a-kind experiences.

It is important to note that although the tour will be private, the sites your group will visit will be open to other travelers.

Travel will need to be booked through a Disney Vacationista at 800-543-0865 with preferred travel dates already picked out. Once the booking process has begun, Disney expects to have confirmation of the trip within three business days.

Travelers will be comforted knowing that Adventures by Disney is taking all necessary precautions regarding health and safety while following measures put into place using the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

