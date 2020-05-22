Apple Leisure Group Joins ‘Buy One, Give One’ Campaign to Jump-Start Travel
Tour Operator Apple Leisure Group Laurie Baratti May 22, 2020
Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) announced today that it’s coming together with other hospitality operators to participate in a new ‘Buy One, Give One’ program, which serves the dual purpose of generating immediate revenue for hotels suffering from the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and providing a “thank you” gesture to the dedicated healthcare professionals who’ve worked tirelessly on the front lines of the pandemic.
As such, ALGV becomes the only wholesale tour operator thus far to join in the “pay it forward” campaign. Restarting leisure travel is a major priority for the whole hospitality industry, which has been among the most severely impacted economic sectors amid COVID-19. According to recent data from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), 70 percent of hotel employees have been laid off or furloughed, and 80 percent of hotel rooms sit empty.
The ‘Buy One, Give One’ promotion is stackable atop massive travel deals, such as Dream Now, Travel Later rate reductions and Steal of a Deal, which is offering limited-time, rock-bottom pricing on vacations to inspire would-be travelers to take action now in planning their future getaways.
“One of the most important values we hold as a company is that WE CARE,” said Jacqueline Marks, Executive Vice President of Apple Leisure Group’s Trade Brands division. “We have been consistent with that from the beginning, and are proud to inspire action, own results, and show passion for all that we do because we care. With this initiative, we are delighted to have an opportunity to show that commitment once more, thanks to partnerships with organizations such as MMGY Global and Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International.”
Travel advisors and consumers can support the program by booking a future air-inclusive stay of six nights or more at participating properties in the Caribbean or Mexico through one of ALGV’s tour operators (namely, Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations or Travel Impressions) by June 30, 2020. Each reservation made generates a room-night that will be banked by ALGV (for up to 500 nights) and distributed to eligible medical professionals, who will be able to use them toward future stays at participating hotel properties.
For more information, visit buyonegiveonestay.com.
