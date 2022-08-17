Aurora Expeditions Launches New Patagonia Treks
Tour Operator Aurora Expeditions Lacey Pfalz August 17, 2022
Australian adventure travel company Aurora Expeditions is now offering two new adventures in Patagonia beginning November 19, 2022, with options for exploration in Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park and across Argentinian Patagonia.
The 10-day itineraries, which accommodate up to 20 hikers at a time, are led by expert guides and include all park entrance fees, accommodations and more.
The Torres del Paine Explorer trip visits Chilean Patagonia within the Torres del Paine National Park. It features 4 full days of hiking with a local guide, including traveling through the Ascencio Valley along the W Trek and the Lazo-Weber Trail. Along the way, travelers will experience the harsh landscape and stunningly beautiful flora and fauna that have made the region their home.
The Patagonia Discovery Trek offers three different options to choose from: a trek from Argentina to Chile, a trek from Chile to Argentina or the Argentina Return trek, a round-trip option beginning and ending in El Calafate, Argentina.
Along this excursion, travelers will visit the Perito Moreno Glacier and experience two of Patagonia’s most popular national parks: Torres del Paine in Chile and Los Glaciares in Argentina.
The treks can be combined with some of the tour operator’s Antarctic expeditions as an additional experience. Those who book a cruise and one of these treks can save 5 percent on their trek. Both begin at $5,145 per person.
“Our highly experienced team has curated several fascinating treks in Patagonia, showcasing the region’s little-explored corners ensuring our travelers see incredible locations and experience nature at its finest,” said Michael Heath, chief executive officer of Aurora Expeditions.
“Many of our Antarctic passengers wish to extend their time in the South American region and these new itineraries are designed to make the most of their schedule,” Heath continued. “The Patagonia experience complements our comprehensive range of Antarctic itineraries, and now with two ships, the Greg Mortimer and the soon-to-launch, Sylvia Earle, the 2022/23 season is able to meet the increasing demand for people to take that once-in-a-lifetime trip.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Aurora Expeditions, Patagonia
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS