Avanti Launches New Travel Advisor Website

Tour Operator Avanti Destinations Janeen Christoff October 25, 2021
Avanti Destinations has launched a new travel advisor website allows travel advisors to create, save, price, and share customized FIT vacations quickly and easily, 24 hours a day.
The tour operator, which sells custom-crafted independent travel throughout Europe, Asia, Central and South America, North Africa, and the Middle East exclusively through travel advisors, has simplified the booking process for travel advisors.
“This is without question the most exciting technology Avanti has ever offered advisors, speeding up and simplifying the quotation and booking process,” said Paul Barry, Avanti’s CEO. “The new site incorporates the accumulated destination and planning knowledge of our most experienced travel consultants and the massive amount of travel services we offer in all our destinations. It then uses artificial intelligence to create truly custom inspirational itineraries or proposals in under a minute--tailored to the destinations, travel themes - such as history, family, history, nature, food or romance--and hotel star rating that an advisor selects.
“Advisors can share these suggested themed itineraries with clients to get their feedback and make modifications. Once dates are selected, the trip can be priced in under one minute. All of this automated functionality is available 24/7. It’s fun, fast, and interactive,” added Barry.
Once travel advisors have completed an itinerary, the trip is reviewed by the reservation team in one business day who will also add in transportation such as air, rail and car rentals.
“By giving advisors easy-to-use tools to rapidly build and modify a custom vacation on their own, the new website frees up Avanti travel consultants to concentrate on consulting, quality control and putting the finishing touches on a complete, seamless itinerary,” noted Barry.
There are also two other new features: a personalized dashboard and an easy-to-search enhanced hotels & tours function.
The new dashboard or advisor workspace displays a photo, name and contact information for the advisor’s dedicated Avanti travel consultant, and the new hotels & tours function includes expanded content and photos and, most importantly, allows advisors to search through all the possibilities, save those they think their client might like, and send one email with multiple links to those saved choices for their client to review.
Tutorials are available on the homepage and in each new area.
