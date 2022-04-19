Avanti Offers Agents Gift Cards During National Travel Advisor Month
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations Claudette Covey April 19, 2022
Avanti is commemorating National Travel Advisor Month and National Travel Advisor Day on May 4, 2022, with $25 gift cards for each FIT land booking of $5,000 or more made between May 1 and May 31, 2022, for travel any time prior to December 31, 2022.
To qualify, travel advisors must make deposits on land arrangements by May 31.
“Our travel advisor partners are the cornerstone of Avanti’s success,” said Avanti Chairman Paul Barry.
“We want them to know how much we appreciate their hard work.”
The offer applies to each booking over the minimum qualifying value,” Avanti said. “There is no limit to the number of gift cards a travel advisor can earn.”
For more information on the National Travel Advisor Month/National Travel Advisor Day offer, visit Avanti’s travel advisor portal or call 1-800-422-5053.
Avanti specializes in custom-built independent and group travel to Europe, Asia, North Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South America.
The company works exclusively through travel advisors.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Avanti Destinations
For more Tour Operator News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS