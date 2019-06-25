CIE Tours Releases 2020 Preview Brochure
CIE Tours International June 25, 2019
CIE Tours has released its 2020 Preview Brochure, providing a 59-page sneak peek at a selection of next year’s unprecedented range of vacation experiences hosted by the Dublin-based tour operator, whose reputation for excellence is rooted in its signature Irish hospitality.
It includes 30-plus classic and ever-popular Irish and British tours, where CIE Tours has specialized for 87 years; expanded offerings for private driver and self-drive experiences; several new tours in Ireland, Iceland and Italy; and the tour operator’s first-ever River Cruise Collection, with stops in Austria, Germany, France, Switzerland and Hungary. These expanded offerings cater to the desires of the company’s loyal guests to enjoy the quality of a signature CIE Tours experience in new destinations.
To mark the release, CIE Tours has announced two special offers for North American early birds who book a 2020 vacation by Sept. 30. River cruise early bookings are incentivized with a $300 air credit per couple, while those who book a 2020 group guided land tour can do so at 2019 prices, with an additional 10% savings to sweeten the deal. The 10% offer also applies to 2020 debut land tour experiences. Travel agents can download the brochure at www.cietours.com.
New land tours
CIE Tours is launching four new itineraries in its popular destinations of Ireland, Iceland and Italy. These include:
- Iceland & Ireland Adventure: 11 days from $3,248. Guests enjoy more of Iceland’s highlights, from the famed Golden Circle to an insider’s visit to the sustainable greenhouse at Fridheimer Tomato Farm to an evening soak in the Blue Lagoon. The Irish half of this epic adventure spans the Emerald Isle’s north and south, with stops in Glendalough, Waterford, the Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher, Donegal, Giant’s Causeway and more.
- Best of Iceland & Ireland South: 10 days from $3,338. This tour invites guests to mingle with locals and in-the-know travelers at Iceland’s Secret Lagoon and explore the Golden Circle with highlights such as Gullfoss Waterfall and Strokkur Geyser before flying to Dublin. A jaunt through Ireland’s magnificent south follows, stopping to see Ireland’s most famous racehorses at the Irish National Stud, then continuing on to Killarney, Dingle, Adare and Galway.
- Northern Lights Quest of Iceland: 6 days from $2,599. Guests on this tour will experience Iceland’s top highlights and hidden gems, including a sail from The Old Harbor on a quest for the Northern Lights and a journey to the Secret Lagoon—a more intimate alternative to the popular Blue Lagoon, which is also included. Another highlight is early admission to the LAVA Center, an interactive, high-tech experience exploring the epic forces of nature that formed this volcanic island nation.
- Taste of Italy with Sorrento: 10 days from $3,299. This new tour includes all the highlights of CIE Tours’ popular seven-day Taste of Italy tour, topped off by a jaunt south to Sorrento and the Isle of Capri. Guests explore Venice, Florence and Rome, with free time for dining in Bologna and wine tasting in Orvieto, before heading to Italy’s southern coast for a visit to Pompeii, ferry ride to Capri and an authentic Naples-style pizza lunch.
CIE Tours launches new River Cruise Collection through mainland Europe
The new River Cruise Collection offers a new way for loyal guests to enjoy the hallmarks of a CIE Tours’ guided vacation while broadening its market appeal. Each cruise offers a comfortable and stylish ship experience with the same focus on inclusive pricing, local authenticity, and expert local guides that has made CIE Tours the premier operator of Ireland and Britain vacations since 1932. The eight-day river cruise offerings include a one-way Rhine Cruise to Switzerland, traveling from Cologne to Basel and a round-trip The Blue Danube tour from Budapest to Linz and back. Priced from $1,969 and $1,559 respectively, both tours include:
- Upscale service from an English-speaking crew
- Daily excursions with knowledgeable local guides
- Spacious, beautifully appointed suites with en-suite bathrooms and river views; most with French balcony
- Exceptional dining, from early risers’ breakfast to midnight snacks
- Complimentary Wi-Fi on board
- Complimentary tea and coffee in cabin
- Port charges and airport taxes
Traveling aboard Europe’s youngest fleet, CIE Tours guests can also enjoy on-ship amenities such as optional massages, steam and sauna, a nail and hair salon, fitness room, and heated sun-deck plunge pool.
For more information or to book a tour, visit www.cietours.com, call 800-243-8687, or connect with a travel professional.
SOURCE: CIE Tours press release.
