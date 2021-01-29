Classic Journeys to Facilitate COVID-19 Tests for Guests
To stem travelers’ concern regarding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirement for negative COVID-19 tests from air passengers entering the U.S., Classic Journeys said it will arrange for its guests to be tested prior to their flights home.
“We’re incorporating testing for our guests seamlessly into the last few days of each international tour, so that our guests will have the documents they need for re-try into the U.S. without taking away from the enjoyment of their vacation,” said Edward Piegza, founder and president of Classic Journeys.
“In most cases, tests will be conducted in the comfort of their luxury hotel room, and results fast-tracked, and in their hands, well in advance of boarding their flight home,” he said, adding the service is one of the advantages of booking with a luxury tour operator.
“Being alone in a foreign city and trying to find the right location or clinic to take the pre-return test will doubtless be a nightmare,” Piegza said. “Classic Journeys guests now have this worry erased – and can enjoy their both vacation and their journey home.”
Classic Journeys offers its guests vacations that include walking, culinary, family and multisport tours and more; and features 100 itineraries in 50 countries spanning six continents.
