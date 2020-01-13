Collette Launches New African Safari: Kenya and Tanzania Tour
Tour Operator Collette January 13, 2020
Guided tour operator Collette is thrilled to announce the launch of its African Safari: Kenya and Tanzania tour.
This 15-day adventure begins in Mount Kilimanjaro where guests will embark on lively safaris to seek out the elusive “Big 5.”
They can connect with locals at a bead factory, get a glimpse into the traditions of native communities, enjoy a full day in Amboseli National Park and more.
“This picturesque journey is an incredible bucket list item for so many,” said Diana Ditto, director of product design. “Each day brings a new experience and opportunity to seek out the amazing Big 5!”
SOURCE: Collette press release.
