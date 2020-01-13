Last updated: 05:22 PM ET, Mon January 13 2020

Collette Launches New African Safari: Kenya and Tanzania Tour

Tour Operator Collette January 13, 2020

Hikers on the Mt. Kilimanjaro route to the summit
PHOTO: Hikers on Mt. Kilimanjaro (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / PDJPhoto11)

Guided tour operator Collette is thrilled to announce the launch of its African Safari: Kenya and Tanzania tour.

This 15-day adventure begins in Mount Kilimanjaro where guests will embark on lively safaris to seek out the elusive “Big 5.”

They can connect with locals at a bead factory, get a glimpse into the traditions of native communities, enjoy a full day in Amboseli National Park and more.

“This picturesque journey is an incredible bucket list item for so many,” said Diana Ditto, director of product design. “Each day brings a new experience and opportunity to seek out the amazing Big 5!”

