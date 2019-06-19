Cosmos Adds New Spiritual Walk Through Spain in 2020
WHY IT RATES: Next year, Cosmos and Globus’ robust offerings of faith-based itineraries will include the Camino on A Walking Journey for the Soul. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
For those looking for a deeper, more meaningful travel experience, Globus and Cosmos offer an enlightening collection of faith-based vacations around the world that represent inspiring places to bow heads and lift hearts.
In 2020, the Globus family of brands’ robust portfolio of 14 faith-based itineraries throughout Europe, Israel and Jordan will include the Camino, A Walking Journey for the Soul, a new 11-day, small group tour.
“A guided itinerary highlighting 72 miles, this new tour invites no more than 20 travelers to walk the Camino De Santiago–also known as St. James’ Way,” said Scott Nisbet, president and CEO of the Globus family of brands. “A pilgrimage route for more than 1,000 years, this journey of a lifetime guides them through the Iberian Peninsula to the ‘end of the world’–what we now refer to as the Atlantic Ocean.”
Travelers on this pilgrimage will begin in Madrid before taking a train to Sarria, their starting point. On the third day, they will embark on their walk, venturing through the beautiful scenery, small towns and villages that make-up this UNESCO World Heritage site, including: Barbadelo, Portomarin, Lestedo, Leboreiro, Melide, Ribadiso de Baixo, Arzua, Amenal, San Marcos, Santiago de Compostela, Finisterre and Muxia. Cosmos’ guests will walk an average of 12 miles per day.
In addition to this new faith-based offering, Globus and Cosmos continue to cater to a large faith-based audience with such popular vacations as Globus’ Journey through the Holy Land; Footsteps of Apostle Paul and Marian Shrines of Europe as well as Cosmos’ The European Reformation; Holy Land Discovery and Spiritual Highlights of Italy.
“With the perfect balance of faith and fun, we’re inviting travelers to retrace the steps of Martin Luther in Germany, then reflect on the journey while cruising down the Rhine,” said Nisbet. “They can enter the dark cave of the Apocalypse, then watch the sunrise on the whitewashed walls through the Greek Isles. Or, follow the Way of the Cross in Jerusalem before floating down the Dead Sea.”
In 2020, the Globus family of brands also offered travelers three travel styles and an unprecedented 14 itineraries to experience the Passion Play in Oberammergau. A few spaces remain on select departures but will sell out soon.
Book Early and Save
Those interested in a 2020 faith-based tour can save 10 percent when booking by November 26, 2019. For more information, visit GlobusFaith.com.
