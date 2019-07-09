Costsaver Introduces New Destinations, Itineraries and Travel Category in Asia for 2020
Tour Operator July 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Building on Costsaver’s commitment to delivering value tours without compromise, the 2020 series includes all the quality essentials that are the foundation of the brand with even more optional experiences to allow guests to tailor their dream vacation. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Costsaver launches brand new itineraries throughout Asia for 2020 expanding into two new exotic destinations, unveiling a new way to travel via ‘mini breaks,’ and now offering total of 10 trips across 8 countries.
After the overwhelming success of the brand’s initial launch into Asia in 2019, Costsaver is expanding its Asia portfolio to meet the growing demand of travelers craving the freedom and flexibility to customize their trip while enjoying the convenience of included guided vacation trip essentials such as hotel accommodations, in-destination transportation and tours of must-see sights.
“We were overwhelmed by the positive response to our launch into Asia,” said Janice Farnum, Director of Product for Asia. “Guests are loving the Costsaver way to travel that gives them everything they need for a great holiday and the tools to tailor it to perfection. It’s a refreshing way to explore Asia, and we’re so excited to introduce our new tours showcasing even more of this stunning continent,” she said.
NEW ITINERARIES & EXPERIENCES
After such an enthusiastic response to its Vietnam and Cambodia Adventure trip, new for 2020 is the addition of a 22-day Essence of South East Asia itinerary exploring Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. The trip includes hand selected 3 and 4-star hotels, transportation via comfortable air-conditioned coaches, internal flights, and visits to some of the most iconic sights in each destination, such as a cruise through Halong Bay, a visit to Angkor Wat and an eye-opening journey to Thailand’s Golden Triangle.
Beginning in 2020, Costsaver is introducing a new Thai and Malaysian Odyssey itinerary bringing travellers to explore further south, such as the popular tropical hub of Krabi and an oceanside stay in the secluded beach town of Bang Saphan Noi and many opportunities to customize their stays with add-on experiences.
The brand has also refreshed the China itinerary to include a 3-night cruise down the Yangtze River, seeing memorable sites like The Goddess Stream of the Three Gorges, the monasteries and shrines of the 2000-year-old Ghost City and the other spectacular sites along this iconic riverway.
NEW ‘MINI BREAKS’ TRAVEL CATEGORY
Costsaver is introducing a new travel category called ‘Mini Breaks;’ which is essentially a micro trip that brings guests to explore a single destination for as short as a standalone vacation or as an add-on to another, allowing them to get deep into the destination in just a few days. This decision comes from the popularity of the 4-day Hong Kong Highlights trip, the brand is now introducing a new ‘mini break’ itinerary to a new destination, Singapore on the Amazing Singapore 4-day trip.
For more information, visit https://www.costsavertour.com/en-us/deals/asia
SOURCE: Costsaver press release.
For more information on Asia
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS