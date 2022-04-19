ETS Tours Unveils Faith-Based Cruise Options for 2023
Leader in faith-based tours, ETS Tours, has newly launched its 2023 faith-based cruises program in addition to a training webinar specifically designed for travel advisors to learn how to sell these cruises.
Each tour booked with ETS Tours includes everything, including the cruise, airfare, any transfers, shore excursions, local guides and more.
The new 2023 Bible Lands cruises feature a Journeys of Paul cruise, which will be held on the Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Sea, making stops in Rome, Corinth, Ephesus and other places in Paul’s ministry. Also available are two Passages of the Bible cruises, both on the Celebrity Apex, with stops in Athens, Israel, Cairo and more.
Every cruise comes with faith-based activities and excursions led by a variety of experts, including members of the clergy, motivational speakers, authors, musicians, scholars and more.
"Faith-based travel is known to be one of the fastest sectors to bounce back in tough times – making it the optimal time for travel advisors to learn how to tap into this extremely lucrative segment of travel," said James Ridgway, CEO of ETS Tours.
"Equally as important for many of today's travelers, when it comes to cruises, the fact that we take care of every detail and feature hospitality staff onboard to virtually ‘hold their hands’ every step of the way throughout their travels makes booking faith-based cruise experiences even more appealing to today's travelers and gives them extra peace of mind that they can book and travel now."
ETS Tours typically offers 15 percent in commission for groups, with one free tour conductor space for every ten paid guests. Select 2023 cruises booked now through July 31 will include 20 percent commission without the free tour conductor space.
The newest webinar for its cruise program will be held on Wednesday, April 20 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Agents can sign up ahead of time here, or they can click the link here to join live.
For more information, please visit ETS Tours.
