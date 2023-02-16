Experience Premium Adventures With Exodus
Tour Operator Exodus Travels Janeen Christoff February 16, 2023
Exodus Travels has been a pioneer in the adventure tourism industry for nearly 50 years, and the tour operator's Premium Adventures demonstrate why walking and trekking are in their DNA.
Premium Adventures offer incredible experiences coupled with epic stays. These journeys feature all of the quality of Exodus' adventure trips with added extras such as unique, premium accommodations, exceptional experiences and award-winning leaders. All of the details are taken care of so that guests can immerse themselves in the handpicked special and unique places that are included in these itineraries.
Guests travel with experts who uncover each destination's best-kept secrets, they taste regional cuisine and they meet with local legends. Premium Adventures are also Nature First so travelers know that their carbon footprint is reduced and that, as they travel, they are supporting both rewilding projects and conservation efforts. Travel groups are also small, and trips visit smaller regions, which supports and benefits locals more.
In addition, on Premium experiences, adventures include exhilarating experiences such as hot air balloon rides over Cappadocia, Turkey, snorkeling excursions off tropical islands in Vietnam and wine tasting in the heart of Portugal's Douro Valley.
In the evenings, guests unwind in unique surroundings such as accommodations in an ancient cave hotel in Turkey or UFO camps deep in Wadi Rum, Jordan.
Travelers who already have a group can build their own private departure on a Premium Adventure and, with enough people, earn a free seat for the group leader.
Here are some of Exodus' bestselling active premium adventure trips:
Cycling Portugal's Atlantic Coast
Sunny beaches, medieval villages, fresh seafood, sun-kissed beaches and colorful fishing villages await travelers joining Exodus on this nine-day cycling journey. The adventure begins in Porto, a UNESCO World Heritage City and follows easy cycling trails through a range of landscapes. Highlights include a night at The Literary Man ( a dream for literary lovers), the fishing village turned surf hub of Nazaré fishing village and the wildlife-rich dunes of São Jacinto Natural Reserve.
Tuscan Hills & Chianti Wines
Travelers will enjoy guided walks from their country home in Tuscany and explore the medieval town of San Gimignano. Also included on the journey are stops at the illustrious cities of Florence and Siena. The highlights include a stay in an exclusive country villa with a pool and a private chef as well as visits to vineyards, handpicked tastings and exclusive pairings.
Walking the Ancient Trails of Cappadocia
Travelers enjoy the otherworldly landscapes of Cappadocia on this nine-day journey. This walking journey takes guests through ancient civilizations that carved dwellings, churches and towers into the hillsides. Highlights include a six-night stay at the Yunak Evleri cave hotel, a hot-air balloon ride over the fairytale landscape and a discovery of historic Istanbul.
Cycling Vietnam
Travelers who enjoy exploring on two wheels will love this 14-day cycling adventure that visits Ho Chi Minh City in the south and Hanoi in the north. Guests are able to recoup in the evenings with handpicked premium accommodations after cycling through fishing villages, folding rice terraces and jungle-cloaked mountains. The journey also includes time to relax and recharge on the white sandy beaches of a tropical island and enjoy snorkeling during a stay at the MerPerle Hon Tam Resort. Guests also spend the night onboard a Syrena Cruise in Ha Long Bay.
Annapurna Trails & Chitwan
Nestled in the Annapurna foothills is the lakeside city of Pokhara. Travelers on this 13-day trek venture through this beautiful countryside on a six-day journey that visits some of the region's prettiest villages, including Birethanti, Landruk, Majgoan and Gangruk. Guests stay in mountain lodges that are built in the local style but provide all the creature comforts before the journey heads to the tropical lowlands in Chitwan.
Here, guests stay in eco-cottages at Barahi Lodge, situated between the jungle and the Rapti River. From here, guests will be able to spot wildlife, birdwatch and see the crocodiles as they travel downriver in a dugout canoe. A jeep safari takes visitors into the jungle to spot one-horned rhino and the elusive tiger.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Exodus Travels, Europe, Asia, Middle East
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS