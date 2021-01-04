Explore the American West With Geoffrey Kent
Abercrombie & Kent’s (A&K) Geoffrey Kent has had some time on his hands during the coronavirus pandemic, and he has used it wisely, planning an over the top journey for summer 2021.
Kent is inviting travelers to join him on an epic adventure filled with exclusive experiences on the American West by Private Air 12-day journey. The trip explores California’s most exclusive wineries, the iconic natural wonders of four national parks, including Arches, Grand Teton, Grand Canyon and Yellowstone, and flights in a privately chartered jet.
“My Inspiring Expeditions have taken me to explore the heart of every continent—except North America,” said Kent. “So, I worked with A&K’s team of experts in the U.S. to develop an itinerary that’s never been done before, filled with outdoor adventures and thrilling helicopter flightseeing, access to sites not normally open to the public and the region’s best winemakers, and days capped off with Michelin-starred meals and the most luxurious accommodations.”
Guests have the chance to drive across the Golden Gate Bridge and along scenic Coastal Highway 1 in a vintage sports car. There is the opportunity to savor private wine tastings and food pairings at some of Napa Valley’s most acclaimed wineries, opened exclusively for A&K. Travelers will visit George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch Retreat and view artwork from his private collection, including works by Norman Rockwell and Maxfield Parrish, as well as memorabilia from Star Wars.
Wayne Ranney, the author of Carving Grand Canyon, leads a tour of the best vista points and historic sites of the canyon as well as a scenic lunch on a private point jutting over the canyon. Guests will also have the chance to visit the home and studio of the Kolb Brothers, who were the first to photograph the canyon in the late 19th century, and will be joined by noted photographer Mike Buchheit.
Travelers will also explore Grand Teton National Park and southwestern Yellowstone to West Yellowstone on game drives, hikes and flightseeing.
“Few Americans realize that Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks form the last large, nearly intact ecosystem in the United States, with more wildlife than anywhere else in the lower 48 states: moose, elk, wolves, grizzly bears and the nation’s largest public herd of bison,” said Kent. “And you can’t truly understand the scale of the vast landscapes until you see them from the air.”
Guests on the trip stay in unparalleled luxury at Amangani and Amangiri.
The American West by Private Air will take place June 12-23, 2021, and starts from $125,000 per person, double occupancy. Single supplement from $20,000.
