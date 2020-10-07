A&K Resumes Luxury Small-Group Travel, Starting with Egypt and Africa
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent Laurie Baratti October 07, 2020
Leading luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) today announced that it will recommence operating its small-group journeys this week.
The first of these is to be a symbolic climb up Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro, where found Geoffrey Kent was first inspired to create in pursuit of thrilling adventures by day and lush luxuries by night.
Next will come other 2020 bucket-list journeys, including the Great Migration Safari in Style and Egypt & the Nile.
A&K said that Egypt and East Africa are among the first international destinations that people are looking to visit post-pandemic, and that it’s also seeing that interest carrying into 2021.
Other African and the Middle Eastern destinations are also popular, including Botswana, Southern Africa, Israel and Jordan, as well as remote regions like Alaska and the Galapagos Islands.
“This is Africa’s moment,” says Kent. “Safaris are a natural fit as we begin traveling again, featuring small boutique camps with plenty of space and privacy. Plus, tourism plays an important role in protecting endangered wildlife, not only by keeping poachers at bay, but also bringing much-needed funding to local conservation projects.”
To help prospective travelers find their next ideal escape, A&K has just released a Small Group Journeys digital brochure, which outlines day-by-day itineraries for 49 of its Luxury Small Group Journeys, Luxury Family Journeys and Marco Polo Journeys.
“After months spent at home, travelers are ready to get away, but are asking ‘where can we go that is safe?’” said Abercrombie & Kent founder Geoffrey Kent. “Our guests are looking for places that offer wide-open spaces and lend themselves to physical distancing, or the novelty of exploring a completely new destination, knowing they’re safe in the A&K cocoon.”
A&K’s small-group journeys are already an ideal fit for social distancing, offering ample personal space, since the average group size is only 14 guests, exclusively private transfers with vehicles that are never more than half-full, and expert guidance provided from start to finish by a Resident Tour Director.
Plus, A&K’s support is available 24/7 to assist with the unexpected, thanks to a support network of over 55 offices in 30 countries.
All of A&K’s partners, such as hotels, restaurants, venues and transportation providers are fully vetted and held to A&K’s exacting standards, including its enhanced safety protocols.
These meet or even exceed the health and safety standards recommended by the World Travel & Tourism Council’s “Safe Travels” program, and the “TourCare” guidelines established by the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), Canadian Association of Tour Operators (CATO) and the European Tourism Association (ETOA).
Realizing that travelers may be reluctant to commit in the current climate, A&K has adopted the ‘Book with Confidence’ flexible booking policy, which enables customers to cancel their journeys for COVID-related reasons through 2021, when booked by December 31, 2020.
Guests that they may change or cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure, should COVID-19 interfere with their plans, and that. Customers can also enjoy peace-of-mind knowing that every departure is guaranteed to operate with a minimum of two guests.
For more information, visit abercrombiekent.com.
For more information on Abercrombie & Kent, Africa, Middle East
For more Tour Operator News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS