G Adventures Adds 12 Tours to Support Conservation and Responsible Wildlife Tourism
September 04, 2019
G Adventures’ unique and exclusive collection of tours designed to promote conservation and responsible wildlife tourism is being expanded for the first time since they were launched in 2016.
The collection of tours, which have been endorsed by Dr. Jane Goodall, a towering figure in the world of wildlife conservation, include new offerings in Indonesia, Botswana, Belize, the United States, mainland Ecuador, the Arctic, and Antarctica.
The new additions will bring the Jane Goodall Collection of tours from G Adventures to a total of 20.
“All trips in the collection, which includes itineraries across several of G Adventures’ travel styles, are endorsed by the renowned U.N. Messenger of Peace, whose institute protects endangered species through conservation strategies that incorporate the needs of local communities, with the understanding that helping people saves wildlife,” G Adventures said in a statement, released today to coincide with National Wildlife Day in the United States.
Since being launched, the Jane Goodall Collection of tours has attracted 15,000 travelers from around the world.
The company is hoping to grow that figure to 20,000 or more travelers over the next three years, exposing even more people to the Institute’s goal of encouraging societies to recognize the central role we play in the well-being of animals and habitats, said G Adventures Brand Manager Amanda Dunning,
G Adventures’ animal welfare policy was and continues to be a key factor in Goodall’s support, explained Jane Goodall Institute of Canada CEO, Andria Teather.
“Partnering with companies who share our values is a priority for JGI. G Adventures is one of those companies that understands and appreciates our work and is prepared to support it. We are extremely grateful for G Adventure’s support,” she said.
The partnership between the two entities goes beyond commercial ties, G Adventure said.
To date, G Adventures has donated more than $100,000 in funds and travel assistance to support the conservation mission of Goodall’s nonprofit institute, which has chapters around the world.
Earlier this year, the tour operator brought its travelers more actively into the effort with a ‘G for Goodall’ campaign, donating $85 per customer for every Jane Goodall Collection tour that was booked across the globe between April 1 and April 5, the week Dr. Goodall celebrated her 85th birthday. More than $8,000 were raised that week alone.
In 2015, Goodall gave her support to the G Adventures Animal Welfare Policy, which governs the small-group tour operator’s more than 750 trips in more than 120 countries around the globe, ensuring the protection and freedom of all animals when traveling.
“For many years we have been committed to ensuring that no people or animals are harmed either intentionally or unintentionally by our tours. Jane Goodall’s recognition of our work to protect animals spurred us to take our work in this area to the next level,” said G Adventures Vice President of Social Enterprise and Responsible Travel, Jamie Sweeting. “Together with World Animal Protection, the World Cetacean Alliance and the Jane Goodall Institute, we have strengthened our protections even further. We strive to be the best we can be in this vital area of our business, and empower our travelers to do the same in their own adventures.”
The itineraries added to the Jane Goodall Collection by G Adventures for 2020 display a special stamp in the company’s brochures and website, and include the following tours:
Explore Belize -- Visit a community baboon sanctuary and see howler monkeys in the wild, go cave canoeing in an ancient Mayan waterway, go snorkeling above the Belize barrier reef to watch sharks and rays. $9 days, from $1899.
Southern Tanzania Safari -- Explore less-crowded Ruaha National Park, sometimes described as Tanzania’s best-kept secret, and the Selous Game Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where guests can experience a walking safari. 6 days, from $3999 pp.
Botswana & Zimbabwe Safari -- Observe the lions and elephants of Hwange National Park, fly to the panhandle of the Okavango Delta for a wildlife walk with a local guide, and cruise along the banks of the Chobe River to watch the elephants drink along its banks. 10 days, from $5549
Indonesia: Flores & Komodo -- Gaze with wonder at the multi-colored crater lakes of Kelimutu, admire community-owned rice fields that look like they were spun by a spider, trek through the rainforest, jump into waterfall pools and scan for Komodo’s famed dragons from the safety of a boat. 9 days from $1549 pp.
Nepal: Himalaya Highlights -- Overnight at a Buddhist monastery, explore Royal Chitwan National Park first by boat downriver in search of birds & crocs, then by jeep safari in search of elephants, monkeys, leopards, and rhinos. Meet a local tiger technician to learn about tracking and protection. 10 days, from $2399.
Falklands, South Georgia & Antarctica -- Board the G Expedition polar ship and get up close to a place that fascinated famed explorer Ernest Shakleton. Watch for penguins, whales, and seals from the deck or shore zodiac. 22 days from $11,999 pp.
