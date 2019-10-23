G Adventures and Liberty Travel Form Preferred Partnership
Tour Operator G Adventures October 23, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Liberty Travel was interested in a partnership after noting the tour operator’s commitment to responsible travel and growing portfolio. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
G Adventures and Liberty Travel are proud to announce a new partnership that will see the award-winning small-group tour operator return as a preferred partner.
With more than 125 stores and 2,200 employees in 14 states, Liberty Travel, which is operated by parent company Flight Centre, will add a powerful boost to G Adventures’ mission to change more lives through travel.
Likewise, the tour operator’s 750 itineraries on all seven continents will enable the legacy agency brand to offer more options for clients looking to learn, see and do more while exploring the world.
Brian McLaren, Flight Centre Travel Group’s vice president for cruise and tour Americas, says G Adventures’ expanding product portfolio was a persuasive factor in reigniting the relationship, alongside the community tourism specialist’s strong commitment to responsible travel.
"G Adventures’ product offering, most notably National Geographic Journeys, Wellness and Family travel styles, aligns perfectly with our evolving customer strategy. We’re excited to bring G Adventures back as a preferred partner across our US retail brands, and we look forward to growing together,” says McLaren.
G Adventures’ Boston-based vice president of sales, Peter Worthing, added his and his team’s excitement about partnering with Liberty Travel and strategizing new ways to help inspire their clients and drive more business.
"I love Liberty Travel’s history. For more than 70 years they’ve been one of the leading agency chains in the United States, demonstrating outstanding customer service and connection with travelers in communities across America. As pioneers in community tourism, we share a passion for building relationships and extend this through to the local communities hosting our travelers in destinations around the world.
"Between our National Geographic Journeys and National Geographic Family Journeys, our immersive small-ship cruises on rivers and seas, and our Private Travel and Tailor Made travel options, we’re confident G Adventures has adventures to excite Liberty Travel’s clients of all ages, interests, life stages and budgets.”
SOURCE: G Adventures press release.
For more information on G Adventures, United States
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS