G Adventures Creates Three New Brochures for 2021
Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz December 03, 2020
G Adventures announced it has created three new brochures for travel journeys in 2021 for agents to download digitally.
The brochures are focused around a central theme. ‘Earth’ is for trips that are in the Wellness, Marine, Rail, Local Living, Family, Active and Classic categories.
‘National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures’ includes National Geographic-sponsored Journeys and Family Journeys, while the last brochure, ‘18-to-Thirtysomethings’ is dedicated to millennials and the way they like to travel.
The brochures were created for digital download in order to directly support the agents. The brochures feature bigger, bolder maps, more information and more full-page tours with larger images to make the reading process simpler and more detailed.
“With the global travel industry paused for the majority of 2020, we wanted to appeal to people’s sense of curiosity and wonder with our brochure covers for the year ahead. At first glance people will see a striking, textured image, but after taking a step back (or forward!) they will discover so much more,” said Steve Lima, director of marketing for USA and South America.
“As the year comes to a close with excitement building for 2021, we wanted to give agents every tool possible to help inspire and book! They are our front line and we want to do all we can to support their herculean efforts this past year,” said Lima.
The brochures are available for digital download here.
