G Adventures Launches More Flexible Booking Policy
Tour Operator G Adventures Janeen Christoff June 29, 2021
As the world reopens, G Adventures has launched a more flexible booking policy for those ready to travel.
The Book With Confidence program enables travelers to rebook their itineraries up to two weeks before they travel. The new policy starts with bookings made July 1, 2021, and after.
G Adventures is ready to welcome travelers back. The tour operator has been operating limited departures in several destinations since September 2020, and now welcomes Ecuador, Jordan, Portugal, South Africa and Spain to its list of 165 trip departures in July.
Currently, travel with G is available in these countries as well as Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Egypt, Greece, Iceland, Mexico, Montenegro, Morocco, Tanzania and Turkey.
Travelers will also be able to enjoy the newly announced Inca Trail departures in Peru. The trail will be running at 50 percent capacity starting August 7, 2021, meaning groups will have no more than eight travelers on each departure.
G Adventures managing director Ben Perlo hopes the more relaxed booking policy will encourage travelers to secure departures.
“We’ve seen a welcome increase in bookings and search interest in the past two weeks, and we expect this to continue as customer confidence returns and pent-up demand for long-awaited vacations is realized," said Perlo. "We also know our travelers are looking for more active trips and bucket-list adventures, so being able to bring back the Inca Trail with more booking flexibility is ideal. Travelers keen to do this hike will want to be quick to secure their permits to enjoy the Inca trail while it operates at half the standard capacity."
Perlo also noted that G Adventures believes demand is going to be increasing.
“At G Adventures we have been running trips since September 2020, so as soon as travelers are ready to book, we are ready to take them on a life-changing adventure," he said. "We anticipate demand is going to return very fast from this point forward, so if travelers want to take a trip, and know when they want to go, now is the time to lock in those dates while supply is there."
