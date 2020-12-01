Last updated: 11:57 AM ET, Tue December 01 2020

Globus and Cosmos Unveil 2022 Itineraries, Early Booking Incentives

Tour Operator Globus Claudette Covey December 01, 2020

Portree, Isle of Skye, Scotland
Globus and Cosmos features itineraries to such destinations as Scotland. Pictured, Isle of Skye. (photo via zhuzhu/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Globus and Cosmos unveiled 2022 Europe and North America itineraries along with early booking incentives for this year and next.

“Travel advisors now have an opportunity to extend an invitation to their clients to open their calendars and map-out a vacation, near or far, in 2021 or 2022 – including those travelers holding on to a travel credit from displaced 2020 vacation plans,” Globus and Cosmos said.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Four Four Seasons; customized 48-seat Airbus

Four Season Unveils Itineraries for New Private Jet

Silverleaf railcar interior

Rocky Mountaineer to Launch New Train Journey in US Southwest

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Cruises Debuts Winter Wonder-Filled Sailings for 202...

Iguassu Falls, South America

Insight Vacations Offering Latin America Trips for the First Time

Globus is offering early booking incentives of 10 percent on 2021 and 2022 Europe and North America itineraries; and Cosmos is featuring $50 per person savings on 2022 Europe and North America itineraries.

The two companies have also introduced booking incentives for groups of 10 of more travelers.

Globus is offering an $100 per person on select 2022 itineraries, while Cosmos is featuring savings of $50 per person on select 2022 itineraries.

To allay help travelers’ health and safety concerns, the two companies offer a Peace of Mind Travel Plan change, enabling them to change their bookings to another vacation or departure before final payment without any penalties.

The companies have also put stringent health and safety protocols in place through the On-Trip Assurances program.

Travel advisors can find more information on new itineraries and booking incentives, by visiting www.GlobusFamilyPartner.com.

For more information on Globus

For more Tour Operator News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Traveler exploring the streets of Tokyo

Study Abroad Concept for Remote-Working Young Adults

How One Tour Operator Pivoted to Survive the Pandemic

Tour Operators See Big Role for Travel Advisors in Recovery

CIE Tours Puts 2021 Vacations on Sale for Black Friday

Back on Tour With Globus

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS