Globus and Cosmos Unveil 2022 Itineraries, Early Booking Incentives
Claudette Covey December 01, 2020
Globus and Cosmos unveiled 2022 Europe and North America itineraries along with early booking incentives for this year and next.
“Travel advisors now have an opportunity to extend an invitation to their clients to open their calendars and map-out a vacation, near or far, in 2021 or 2022 – including those travelers holding on to a travel credit from displaced 2020 vacation plans,” Globus and Cosmos said.
Globus is offering early booking incentives of 10 percent on 2021 and 2022 Europe and North America itineraries; and Cosmos is featuring $50 per person savings on 2022 Europe and North America itineraries.
The two companies have also introduced booking incentives for groups of 10 of more travelers.
Globus is offering an $100 per person on select 2022 itineraries, while Cosmos is featuring savings of $50 per person on select 2022 itineraries.
To allay help travelers’ health and safety concerns, the two companies offer a Peace of Mind Travel Plan change, enabling them to change their bookings to another vacation or departure before final payment without any penalties.
The companies have also put stringent health and safety protocols in place through the On-Trip Assurances program.
Travel advisors can find more information on new itineraries and booking incentives, by visiting www.GlobusFamilyPartner.com.
