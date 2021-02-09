Globus Brands Announce New Pre-Trip Health and Safety Measures
This week, the Globus family of brands—consisting of Globus, Cosmos, Avalon Waterways and Monograms—is announcing important updates to its pre-trip Health & Safety Protocols including proof of COVID-19 vaccines, a negative test result or virus immunity in order to join its tours, river cruises and independent vacation packages in North America and abroad.
“The health and safety of our travelers is our No. 1 priority,” said Scott Nisbet, CEO of the Globus family of brands. “We have continued to enhance on-trip safety standards throughout the pandemic to ensure we’re ready to welcome guests back to travel when the world is ready. Today, we’re unveiling new pre-trip requirements.”
Travelers are now required to offer Globus family of brands’ personnel one of the following printed and/or digital verifications upon arrival:
a) Proof of COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days prior to travel
b) Proof of a negative COVID-19 test (NAAT/PCR or antigen) result within 72-hours of travel
c) Proof of recovery from a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis within three (3) months of travel
Without one of these verifications, travelers will not be able to join a planned vacation with Globus, Cosmos, Avalon Waterways or Monograms.
In addition to unveiling new COVID-19 parameters required at the start of each vacation departure, the Globus family of brands announced that they will facilitate—and cover—additional COVID-19 testing, if required, for guests to return to their home country, as well as tests on the trip if guests show symptoms.
These new protocols will take effect in April.
And, to ease pre-trip stress, the company is also now offering guests more payment flexibility. The Globus family of brands has shortened the final payment window for all brands to 45 days, prior to departure.
“In a world of uncertainty, we want travelers to enjoy peace of mind that their vacation – and their finances – are in good hands,” said Nisbet. “As they get closer to their departure date, they can feel confident about—and excited for—their journey, knowing that final payment is not due until six weeks before they’re scheduled to go.”
Nisbet also cited the company’s Peace of Mind Travel Plan, created during the pandemic to garner traveler confidence for new and displaced bookings.
“If our guests are unable to go on their vacation due to COVID-19 restrictions, our complimentary Peace of Mind Travel Plan gives them the flexibility to move their plans to any other 2021 or 2022 date, destination, itinerary or even another brand in our vast travel portfolio, without penalty,” said Nisbet. “We’re offering travelers risk-free bookings.”
For more information, visit globusfamily.com.
SOURCE: Globus family of brands press release.
