Globus & Cosmos Guarantee Departures for 2022 Trips
Tour Operator Globus Lacey Pfalz September 13, 2021
Globus and Cosmos have released a list of guaranteed trips for 2022 to help push travelers to regain their confidence in travel while offering risk-free bookings.
The company’s Peace of Mind Travel program has extended its vaccination requirement through March 2022, but now it’s going one step further.
With guaranteed departures, travelers can rest assured that they will, in fact, be able to take that upcoming trip, while also giving travel advisors peace of mind without the added uncertainty of whether or not a client’s booking will be canceled or needs to be rearranged.
“For more than a year, international travel experienced the equivalent of a power outage,” said Scott Nisbet, president and CEO of the Globus family of brands. “When the lights went out, we turned on a generator for travel agents, preparing for this surge of new and misplaced bookings with our ‘Power of Family’ campaign, new commission standards, updated selling tools and the largest range of touring vacation offerings – including a new ‘Choice Touring by Globus’ travel style as well as new ‘Undiscovered’ itineraries in North America. We’re excited to welcome advisors and their clients back for brighter days, booking 2022 travel with the assurances and certainty they need.”
Travel advisors can see the full list of tours that offer guaranteed departures on the Globus family of brands’ travel agent portal.
Please visit Globus’ website to learn more about its Peace of Mind Travel program.
