Globus Family of Brands Extends COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

Young woman getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Young woman getting vaccinated against COVID-19. (photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/Geber86)

The Globus family of brands, including Cosmos, Avalon Waterways and Monograms, is the latest tour operator to extend its Health & Safety Protocols to include proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all trips through March 2022.

The news comes as many tour operators, including Contiki, Trafalgar and Intrepid Travel now require full vaccination for any of their trips and as the Delta variant continues to spread worldwide.

Prior to this new announcement, the Globus family of brands had required vaccinations for its travelers on all its trips, except domestic trips.

All travelers embarking on a trip booked with the Globus family of brands must be vaccinated at least fourteen days prior to travel and must provide proof they have been vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

“The health and safety of our travelers is our No. 1 priority,” said Scott Nisbet, CEO of the Globus family of brands. “As part of the Globus family of brands’ commitment to ensuring sustainable, responsible travel across the globe, we are extending our requirement for travelers to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination into 2022. By making this announcement now, we’re giving our guests time to plan accordingly, with the assurance to travel more freely in each destination. Our previous decision to require proof of vaccination for 2021 travel was very well-received.”

