Trafalgar, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations and Contiki To Require COVID-19 Vaccination
Tour Operator Trafalgar Patrick Clarke August 12, 2021
Trafalgar, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations and Contiki have announced that all adult guests departing on trips from September 1, 2021 will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The policy, which requires travelers to show documented proof that they've received an approved COVID-19 vaccine such as Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca Vaxzervria or Johnson & Johnson with the final dose being administered at least 14 days prior to the start of their trip, will remain in effect until at least December 31, 2021.
"The wellbeing of our guests is our top priority," Melissa da Silva, U.S. President of Trafalgar, Contiki, Brendan Vacations and Costsaver, said in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement. "With many of the countries we travel to now requiring proof of vaccination to enter museums, restaurants, and historical sites, our new requirement will ensure that our guests are not only protected, but also enjoy their vacation as seamlessly as possible."
The brands have implemented stringent safety efforts amid the pandemic, prompting the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) to endorse them with the Safe Travels Stamp recognizing the implementation of strict travel wellbeing protocols and standards.
Thursday's announcement comes one week after adventure travel company Intrepid Travel announced a new mandatory vaccination policy for all travelers and tour leaders taking effect September 1, 2021.
