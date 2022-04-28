Globus Launches First European Choice Touring Itinerary
The Globus family of brands will introduce its first European Choice Touring by Globus itinerary – The Alps Out Loud: Switzerland & Lake Como by Design – on April 29.
The European Choice Touring itineraries were originally scheduled to debut in September 2021 but were scuttled by the pandemic.
In all, the company will offer 13 new Choice Touring by Globus itineraries in Europe and North America.
“We’re ushering in a new era of tour travel with Choice Touring by Globus,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “These incredibly unique itineraries make touring smaller, more connected, active and fun.
“When travelers choose from a menu of options, they’re bonding with small groups of like-minded people, giving them immediate connections from which to enjoy the rest of their journey together.”
Like all Choice Touring by Globus itineraries, the Switzerland itinerary will provide guests with a robust roster of immersive YourChoice excursions designed to match guests’ particular interests.
“This itinerary will invite them to sip, taste or stroll their way through Geneva; to spend the day walking the storied streets of Milan or floating along the villages, villas and vistas of Lake Como before feasting on homemade pasta or ascending the vineyard clad hillsides of Bellinzona for lunch,” Globus said.
On May 15, Globus will debut Boogie & Blues: The Southern U.S. By Design in North America.
The company launched its first North American Choice Touring itinerary, Californian Dreamin’: Northern California By Design, in September 2021, which is being offered again this year.
“This is today’s version of touring. One size does not always fit all,” Born said.
“With this new touring style, and YourChoice Excursions, travelers can now spend their days, their way in dozens of destinations across Europe and North America,” he added, noting that Choice Touring itineraries include three YourChoice destinations with approximately nine excursion options.
Other new Choice Touring itineraries for this year include Hot Tam! Scotland by Design; Green With Envy: Ireland by Design; Oh My Goddess! Greece by Design; Veni, Vidi, Vici: Umbria & Tuscany by Design; Rocks & Rhythm, Portugal by Design; Toasting & Coasting: Portugal & Spain by Design; From the Top: Canada by Design; Mad About Mounties: Eastern Canada by Design; Sunny Days, Starry Nights: America’s Rocky Mountains by Design; and the Bold & the Brewtiful: Mid-Atlantic America by Design.
Guests who book 2022 Globus North America or Europe itineraries today are eligible for savings of up to $200 per couple.
