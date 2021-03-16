Globus Debuts Choice Touring by Globus
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Claudette Covey March 16, 2021
The Globus family of brands unveiled a new style of touring – aptly called Choice Touring by Globus – with 13 European and North American itineraries.
The itineraries, 12 of which will launch in September 2021, will incorporate destinations' “must-see sights,” along with complimentary YourChoice Excursions, which provides guests with a selection of tour options that dig deeper – and in one-of-a-kind ways – into the areas visited.
According to research conducted by Mintel last spring, flexibility on an escorted itinerary is as important as any other feature for both current and prospective escorted tour travelers, said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands.
“Moving forward, this pointed to the idea that flexibility within an itinerary – for example, being able to choose excursions and activities on your own, is now a critical factor for success moving forward,” he said.
“This is something that touring should look for to attract new folks, as well as maintaining those travelers who have been to a destination and who perhaps want to travel there again,” he added.
European tours include the nine-day Hot Tam! Scotland By Design; the eight-day Green with Envy: Ireland by Design; the eight-day Oh My Goddess! Greece by Design; the eight-day Alps Out Loud: Switzerland & Lake Como by Design; the eight-day Veni, Vidi, Vici: Umbria & Tuscany By Design; the eight-day Rocks & Rhythm: Portugal by Design; and the nine-day Toasting & Coasting: Portugal & Spain by Design.
North American tours include the eight-day From the Top: Western Canada by Design; the seven-day Mad About Mounties: Eastern Canada by Design; the eight-day Boogie & Blues: The Southern U.S. By Design; the nine-day California Dreamin’: Northern California by Design; and the nine-day The Bold & The Brewtiful: Mid-Atlantic America by Design.
On average, Choice Touring itineraries will include three or four YourChoice destinations and nine YourChoice Excursions. As an example, the Scotland tour will include two YourChoice Excursions in Edinburgh, three in Pitlochry, three in Inverness and two in Oban.
Some examples of YourChoice Excursions include singing the blues in California’s Folsom Prison; golfing on a classic Scottish course in Pitlochry; and truffle hunting in Umbria with specially trained beagles.
The itineraries, which mirror the flexible excursion options offered by Avalon Waterways, a unit of Globus, are targeted to current and prospective escorted tours and multigenerational family groups, Born said.
This year’s Choice Touring itineraries will include Globus’ Peace of Mind Travel Plan, enabling customers to change vacation dates to other 2021 or 2022 itineraries, and to different Globus brands, with no penalty.
Bookings for Choice Touring by Globus opened today, March 16.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on Globus family of brands
For more Tour Operator News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS