Globus Unveils 'Undiscovered Mediterranean' Vacations for 2020
The Mediterranean’s sapphire seas lure travelers in and convince them to stay awhile. But beyond the azure waters lie tiny, whitewashed villages nestled against sandy shores, marble-clad fortresses and winding chains of turquoise waterfalls: Places loved by locals. In 2020, Globus and Cosmos are unveiling 11 “Undiscovered Mediterranean” tours—including six NEW vacations, ranging from 8 to 19 days—that invite travelers to dive deep into the blues of the Mediterranean’s secluded seaside towns and medieval alleyways where cities, seas and cultures connect.
“Globus’ new ‘Undiscovered’ touring vacations take travelers through the winding roads and unspoiled villages other tour companies don’t visit and cruise ships don’t overnight,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “From waking to the sounds of waves crashing on the shore to learning the secrets behind the places that launched a thousand myths, these tours get travelers to the far-away islands and untouched towns to see and experience the local side of life.”
NEW! Greek Island Adventure (8 days, priced from $1,899)
On this new vacation, a high-speed ferry whisks travelers away to the lesser-known isles of Greece (they will see NO cruise ships here), to slow down and savor the unparalleled views, unhurried villages and undeniable vibrancy of this special corner of the world.
— Bask in the beauty of Paros, a slower-paced island of whitewashed villages (aka “mini Mykonos”), and admire the flawless white marble once mined here on a guided visit to 4th-century “Church of 100 doors” – a significant Byzantine ruins site.
— Discover Naxos, the greenest of the Greek Isles, to delight in its natural beauty and explore the labyrinth of Old Town while tasting the island’s ripe olives, buttery cheese and citrus-infused Kitron liqueur.
— Explore Heraklion, a modern city with a window to the past. Here, an expert guide will lead travelers through the Minoan art-filled Archaeological Museum and impressive Bronze Age settlement of Knossos.
— This vacation overnights in Athens, Heraklion, Naxos and Paros.
NEW! Eclectic Aegean with 7-Night Cruise (11 days, priced from $2,899)
Travelers will cruise into the blues as they set sail on the Aegean for Greece and Turkey’s most brilliant coastal cities, waterfront villages and tiny isles. Expansive views and wide-open days place them at the helm of a Mediterranean adventure.
— Uncover 4,000 years of archeology beyond the cobblestone lanes of lively Canakkale.
— Experience Mykonos, its charming windmills and shop-lined streets before relaxing at a shaded taverna for an afternoon of “ahhs”.
— In Volos, take a scenic hike along Centaur’s Path to admire the winding streams, wooden bridges, stone paths and abundant wildlife.
— Mixing the best of land and sea, another highlight of this journey is a 7-night cruise aboard the Celestyal Crystal cruise ship.
NEW! Southern Italy & Greece with 4-Night Cruise (19 days, priced from $4,599)
Compare the coasts, culture and cuisine of three magnificent countries on this laidback land and cruise tour. Sunrises and sunsets, vino and ouzo and cannoli and baklava are all in store as travelers make their way from Sicily and Southern Italy to glorious Greece and the Turquoise Coast of Turkey.
— Spend time exploring the Sassi, Matera’s neighborhoods of prehistoric cave dwellings stacked atop one another – many now converted into museums, shops and hotels – before enjoying a farm-to-fork experience at a traditional agriturismo.
— Just as sweet as the wildflower, thyme and fir honey, the quiet coastal town of Itea is known for waking up to both mountain and ocean views. Spend two nights in this charming village – a highlight of this Mediterranean vacation.
— In Agrigento, meet your Local Guide for a spectacular walk through the Valley of the Temples.
— If adding the sea cruise extension, a relaxing day and fascinating nights await in Rhodes, one of the largest and most beautiful of Greek Islands.
— This vacation includes overnights in Palermo, Catania, Cosenza, Matera, Lecce, Itea and Athens.
“For travelers hoping to travel with us over water, down cliff-filled coastlines to sun-drenched villages, Cosmos is also unveiling NEW Undiscovered Mediterranean tours,” said Born.
NEW! Discover the Eastern Med (11 days priced from $1,629)
Starting in the walled city of Dubrovnik, used in the filming of Game of Thrones, and ending inside the famed walls of Rome’s gladiatorial Colosseum, this vacation packs in even more fun and games through the less-traveled Mediterranean countries of Montenegro and Albania.
— Discover the architectural and atmospheric port of Budva. Here, in this seaside citadel, enjoy time at leisure. Consider sipping the region’s honey brandy or indulging in the catch of the day.
— Explore Shkodra, one of the oldest cities in Europe and one of the most beautiful in Albania. The pastel-painted Old Town is known as the City of Bicycles.
— End an overnight ferry ride across the Adriatic Sea in the historic port city of Bari. While here, weave through the maze of picturesque side streets toward the Basilica of St. Nicolas.
— This vacation includes overnights in Dubrovnik, Budva, Tirana, Bari and Rome.
And, for those looking for more of an á la carte option, the Globus family of brands’ Cosmos Lite vacations offer a hassle-free way to discover the Mediterranean. With the freedom to tailor each day according to individual travelers’ interests, budgets and pace, Cosmos Lite is unveiling two NEW “Undiscovered Mediterranean” Vacations:
— NEW! Nice to Lyon Explorer (8 days, priced from $899) with overnights in Nice, Aix-en-Provence, Orange and Lyon.
— NEW! Greek Explorer & Aegean Islands Cruise (12 days, priced from $1,799) with overnights in Athens, Vytina and Patras.
