How One Tour Operator Pivoted to Survive the Pandemic
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz November 24, 2020
Montana-based tour operator, Zephyr Adventures, was hit hard by the pandemic. With no ability to do international tours and state-based restrictions making it hard to create tours for travel to other states, Zephyr Adventures had to pivot in order to survive, making the leap from international tours to state-based adventures centered in Montana.
“Zephyr Adventures is a small tour company with 24 years of experience running tours around the world,” explained owner Allan Wright. “Our international tours stopped entirely with the pandemic and resulting travel restrictions.The tours we did run were primarily in Montana and we saw an increasing demand for tours in our home state.”
The tour operator created an entirely new tour brand, Travel Montana, which will debut in 2021 with eleven different tours based on various activities and attractions.
Travel Montana believes that people will be attracted to its low population and wide open spaces, with plenty of room for social distancing on any outdoor-based adventure.
“Our tours tend to be inherently safer, due to our activities taking place outside and in small groups,” Wright said, “Offering tours only in Montana made sense not just during the pandemic but, we believe, even after it is over.”
Travel Montana will offer both small private and group tours that are tailored to the group’s interest, whether that be mountain climbing, snowshoeing or visiting the state’s incredible national parks.
For more information, please visit TravelMontana.com.
For more information on Montana
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS