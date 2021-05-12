InsideJapan Launches Virtual Tours for Consumers, FAM Trip for Travel Agents
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz May 12, 2021
InsideJapan Tours has launched three “Virtually InsideJapan” guided tours for consumers, as well as an exclusive, FAM tour on May 18, 2021, for travel advisors.
The guided walking tours will begin in Tokyo’s historic Asakusa district on May 13, 2021, using Zoom. The second consumer-focused tour will feature the ancient capital of Nara later on in May, while the third will showcase Osaka’s culinary delights in June. Click here to sign up to attend the first tour.
InsideJapan Tours will host its first-ever “Virtually InsideJapan FAM” on May 18, 2021, from 8:00-8:45 p.m. (ET) for travel advisors to learn more about this incredible destination and ask any questions they might have about it. Travel advisors can sign up for the event here.
“Having already run a live walking tour of Kyoto during peak cherry blossom season back in March, it became obvious that there was a demand for these virtual events,” said Jeff Krevitt, Vice President of Marketing, Americas. “Over 1,000 people joined us live – with a further 7,000 or so watching the recorded version post-event. We were inundated with glowing feedback from nostalgic past customers, excited clients still waiting to travel and inspired potential customers pondering their next trip.”
More live, virtual events from InsideJapan Tours are currently in the pipeline, including those around the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which were rescheduled from 2020 to this summer and are disallowing international visitors.
