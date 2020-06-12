Intrepid Travel Debuts Flexible Bookings Policy, Enhanced Safety Protocols
Intrepid Travel unveiled the Flexible Bookings policy, which allows for changes in travel plans 21 days before scheduled departure dates, and enhanced safety protocols.
Through the Flexible Bookings plan, travel advisors’ clients can choose new travel dates or opt for different trips – with no change fees.
“We want to ensure your clients can book confidently and change, move or cancel their travels with no fuss,” said Brett Mitchell, Intrepid Travel’s chief commercial officer.
The only charges travelers have to pay are deposits until 21 days before their departure dates. If they choose to reschedule their travel plans, deposits will be credited to a future trip.
Travelers can also reserve trips without payment for up to five days, Intrepid Travel said.
Meanwhile, all Intrepid vacations will now follow the World Travel & Tourism’s Safe Travel protocols. “Safety is our biggest priority, and we have been working tirelessly with health bodies to ensure we have the world’s best safety and hygiene practices on all our trips,” Mitchell said.
Other measures the company is putting to place include enhanced sanitation protocols, contactless technology solutions, physical distancing in terms of accommodations, transportation and restaurants; and pre-trip and on-trip health screenings.
Travel advisors named Intrepid Travel as one the best travel companies in terms of its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
The company offers adventure travel vacations to destinations including Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Central America, the Middle East, Antarctica, the Arctic and Greenland.
