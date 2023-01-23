Last updated: 01:44 PM ET, Mon January 23 2023

Intrepid Travel Debuts Over 80 New Experiences for 2023

Lacey Pfalz January 23, 2023

Travelers on an Intrepid tour to Pakistan. (photo via 2019 Intrepid Travel)

B-Corp-certified tour operator Intrepid Travel debuted over 80 new experiences available for travelers this year, from ethical adventures bringing travelers closer to wildlife around the world, activities supporting women-led businesses and Indigenous communities and much more.

The experiences also include some new tours, some in well-loved destinations and others in lesser-visited but no less important ones.

One such new tour is the Pakistan Expedition, a 15-day adventure that starts at $5,100 per person and includes lessons on the country’s history, exploring remote mountain villages via hikes, visiting women-led community projects and experiencing a bit of the food and culture of Pakistan.

Animal lovers will love the Rwanda Gorilla Naming Ceremony & Uganda trip, which begins at $5,620 per person and offers travelers an opportunity to celebrate the baby gorillas born at Volcanoes National Park over the past year. Travelers will hike alongside gorillas in Uganda, enjoy visiting several game parks and meet with a veterinarian from The Gorilla Doctors for a personal fireside chat.

“After one of our most successful years in over 30 years of business, we are very excited to share the thoughtfully designed itineraries debuting in 2023,” said Erica Kritikides, Intrepid’s Global Product Manager. “I am extremely proud of the Intrepid team for continuing to reach new heights, bringing to life the adventure, natural beauty and hidden stories within some of our most unique and conscious tours to date.”

