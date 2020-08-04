Journese Offers Bonus TRIP Points, Top-Producer Prize on Private Retreat Bookings
WHY IT RATES: Through September 30, travel advisors can earn 500 bonus TRIP points for each confirmed booking at any of over 90 high-end, private retreats in the Journese portfolio, with the top-producing agent earning his or her own three-night stay at Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Journese announces its new travel advisor incentive, whereby travel advisors earn 500 Bonus TRIP points for every confirmed Journese booking at select Private Retreats private resort residences and luxury vacation rentals across the continental United States, The Hawaiian Islands, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, Tahiti and Fiji.
The Bonus TRIP points will be applied for new bookings made by September 30, 2020, for travel through December 31, 2021, plus the top revenue-producing advisor will earn a three-night stay at Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa. Bonus TRIP points apply to a select group of more than 90 vacation rentals in the expansive Journese portfolio.
As travelers look to vacation in secluded retreats offering the ultimate in privacy, Journese’ expansive portfolio of vetted Private Retreats, private resort residences and luxury vacation rentals offers an ideal escape to reconnect with loved ones. Travelers will delight in Private Retreats with up to nine bedrooms, spacious entertaining areas, state-of-the-art kitchens, expansive outdoor spaces with private pools and more.
Travelers can also opt for a private resort residence with secluded entrances, multiple bedrooms, indoor/outdoor living spaces, butler service and private pools; plus all the benefits of the upscale resort it is associated with, including access to the resort’s restaurants, spas, pool areas, entertainment and activities. Or, choose a luxury condominium, villa or specialty suite at a resort with multiple bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and more.
Travel advisors will enjoy a seamless experience when booking luxury vacation rentals with Journese, including the following benefits:
—Eligibility to earn full commission
—Ability to book with our expert Destination Specialists or at Journese.com
—Dedicated Journese Customer Service Team available to help with changes and cancellations
—No required purchase of property damage waiver or damage deposit
In addition, many of the resort partners also offer real-time rates, instant reservation confirmations and availability, plus, bookings can be combined with all classes of airline service, excursion options including private activities, car rentals and private transfers. All bookings are combinable with all resort promotions such as complimentary nights, special rates, resort credits and complimentary breakfasts.
“Journese is excited to offer an expansive portfolio of luxury vacation rental options for travelers seeking an immersive escape combined with seclusion, privacy and all the comforts of home,” says Amy Comparato, Senior Brand Director, Journese. “We are delighted to offer this exclusive incentive to our travel advisor partners, allowing them to collect TRIP Points to redeem for their own well-deserved travel to any destination in the Journese portfolio.”
To make a booking, travel advisors can visit Journese.com or call 800.442.9244. Travel advisors must register new bookings by October 15, 2020, to be eligible for the hotel stay reward and Bonus TRIP points.
Journese also recently launched a Traveler Support page at Journese.com/travelersupport, detailing Cancel for Any Reason protection plans from $99 per person, enhanced health and safety protocols, destination reopenings and more. Journese is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and an active member of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) and participates in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
For more information, visit journese.com.
SOURCE: Journese press release.
