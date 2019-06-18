Luxury Gold Presents Ultimate 2020 Journey to Colombia
June 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: A new ten-day, luxury, escorted journey will take travelers to a distinctive destination like no other, to experience Colombia's unspoiled natural beauty, vibrant history and rich culture. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
From the incredible diversity to the unspoiled natural beauty, history and rich culture, Colombia is a distinct destination like no other. In 2016, former Colombian President, Juan Manuel Santos, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and this prestigious recognition sparked heightened interest from travelers worldwide to visit, currently making Colombia a top emerging destination.
This year, Luxury Gold, the global leader in luxury escorted journeys, is pleased to introduce a new itinerary to bring guests to Colombia on a journey beyond the ordinary. From exclusive VIP experiences, exceptional dining and a Traveling concierge who can truly tailor the journey to guests’ individual preferences, travelers will indulge in exquisite luxury and relaxation as they stay at optimally located hotels and enjoy personalized exclusivity.
“My homeland, Colombia, is an emerging travel destination ready to be discovered,” said Luxury Gold’s Vice President of Marketing, Willie Montano. “The country offers a contrast of climates, with spectacular sightseeing, rich history and immersive cosmopolitan cities with friendly locals. Our guests will discover the wonders of Colombia in a true luxurious style.”
On select departures, travelers can also enjoy exclusive Chairman’s Collection VIP Experiences, which are handpicked by The Travel Corporation’s (TTC) Chairman, Mr. Stanley Tollman, and offer the rare opportunity to meet iconic local legends and unique access to amazing places.
Discover more about this exceptional new journey below:
‘Art, Culture & Cuisine of Colombia’: On this ten-day journey, guests will enjoy a private, before-hours guided tour of the Gold Museum (“Museo del Oro”) in Bogotá. They’ll also delight in an exclusive after-hours guided visit to the Zipaquirá Salt Cathedral, a fascinating Roman Catholic Church built 721 feet underground within the tunnels of a salt mine while in Zipaquirá.
In Medellin, they will meet fascinating locals including a Comuna 13 survivor, when the city was at its most dangerous. Notorious for Pablo Escobar turning it into the crime capital of the world, they’ll discover more about the area’s gruesome history and how it has reinvented itself into one of Medellin’s coolest neighborhoods.
Along the way, they’ll also meet the niece of literary great Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Cartagena, and the owner of a coffee plantation in paisa country. On select departures, they will enjoy a Chairman’s Collection VIP experience by meeting celebrated author, Juan Gabriel Vasquez, who has been shortlisted for the prestigious Man Booker Prize—the leading literary award in the English-speaking world.
Hailed as one of South America’s most notable literary stars and one of the most acclaimed writers of his generation, Vasquez is best known for his award-winning novel The Sound of Things Falling, where he confronts the history of his native country, Colombia.
For a taste of local and exceptional dining, guests indulge in delicious regional flavors along the way, including 'Bandeja Paisa' and dishes prepared by one of the top 50 chefs in Latin America in Medellin at El Cielo. In Cartagena, guests will have lunch at the esteemed La Cevicheria, a once little-known spot, prized by locals.
The venue came into the spotlight when the late Anthony Bourdain shot an episode of No Reservations there. You’ll meet with chef Jorge Escandon and learn more about his friendship with Bourdain.
Departures are available from January to November 2020. Book and pay in full by December 18, 2019, to save ten percent on your journey.
For more information, visit LuxuryGold.com.
SOURCE: Luxury Gold press release.
