National Geographic Expeditions Reveals 2023 Departures
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz January 07, 2022
National Geographic Expeditions has revealed new departure dates for its 2023 Signature Land, Private Expedition and River Cruise expedition categories.
National Geographic’s Signature Land trips offer small group, fully planned itineraries for 16 to 25 travelers. Expeditions in this category offer the best of exploration, history, culture and the natural wonders of a destination. In 2023, expeditions will include trips to Patagonia, Borneo, Egypt and India, as well as the Costa Rica: Wildlife and Conservation expedition, where travelers can assist researchers in the Monteverde Institute to help conserve the cloud forest.
The River Cruise category brings travelers to great cities, small villages and travel through some of the most important waterways in the world aboard AmaWaterways. Each departure is hosted by a National Geographic Expert, who could be an expert in archeology, history or another field. Departures in 2023 include cruises down the Rhine, the Danube and throughout the Netherlands.
Private Expeditions are exactly as they sound: travelers book their itineraries on their preferred travel dates and can enjoy privately guided expeditions to destinations such as Peru, Egypt, Morocco, Bhutan, China and many more.
Bookings open for all of these travel types on January 13, 2022, but itineraries can be explored online and can be printed to share.
“National Geographic Expeditions gives curious travelers unique access to some of the most coveted destinations across the globe. Our teams have created over 150 different ways to experience the culture, people and places that help shape us,” said Nancy Schumacher, Senior Vice President and General Manager of National Geographic Expeditions. “As we continue to develop meaningful itineraries alongside researchers, educators and scientists, travelers will experience legendary locations and authentic activities that will deepen their understanding of the world.”
For more information, please click here.
