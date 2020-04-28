New Foodie Tour to Launch Once Vegas Restaurants Reopen
Foodie tours, much like the rest of the travel industry, has halted temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the founder of Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, Donald Contursi, has seen to it that foodies will be able to experience a brand new way of exploring Las Vegas once restaurants reopen through the new sister company, Finger Licking Foodie Tours.
“Everyone loves to eat, but they also value bang for the buck, especially now as we’ve come through an unprecedented time in this country,’’ Contursi says. “I wanted to create a way for people to celebrate dining out again without breaking the bank. I wanted to make them feel special after all they’ve been through. Our new self-guided tour option, which is unlike anything else around, is perfect for people who prefer a smaller group setting.’’
Finger Licking Foodie Tours offers visitors a self-guided way to enjoy the city’s top restaurants without the need for extensive research or making reservations on their own. The unique tours only require a minimum of two patrons, with no tour guide, in order to provide a more independent experience.
Guests can book a 2.5-hour tour between 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., after which they will be provided with an online map and link to a virtual tour guide. The tours schedule visits to up to four restaurants, where guests will be served three mouthwatering dishes. Additionally, guests will receive a 15 percent discount off the regular price of any other menu items they would like to try at any of the establishments.
Guests can also book one of the two group tours offered by Finger Licking Foodie Tours. The Las Vegas Strip Foodie Tour takes groups on an afternoon tour to four acclaimed restaurants; the catch is that these restaurants remain a surprise to keep guests anticipating. The Downtown Las Vegas Foodie Tour, meanwhile, takes groups to four neighborhood restaurants run by local chefs for a more communal feeling.
Finger Licking Foodie Tours also wants to thank essential workers by providing ten complimentary Self-guided Downtown Las Vegas tours for two once the pandemic subsides. The tour operator is accepting nominations for healthcare workers, postal workers, janitorial personnel, delivery drivers, grocery-store employees and all others who have remained on the front lines to fight COVID-19.
