New January Two-for-One Airfare Deal From CIE Tours
Tour Operator CIE Tours International Mackenzie Cullen January 02, 2020
New year, new opportunities!
CIE Tours, the Irish tour leader with almost 90 years of experience, has announced a two-for-one airfare promotion for those who book select 2020 guided vacations in Ireland and the U.K. before the month ends.
Valid on a total of 20 tours to Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, pairs of travelers can book their trips for April 1-May 31 or September 15-December 31. Travelers and travel advisors must book by phone and mention promotion code 2FOR120 to qualify for the offer, which is available for travel from the U.S. and Canada only.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
The best of Ireland, Scotland, and Britain await with specially-designed tours that showcase the best of the countries across the pond. Travelers get to choose how they get to explore, with tours from week-long journeys to 23-day all-encompassing adventures, and many choices in-between. Select tours include the following:
Guests experience the best of Ireland in one week with this perfect introductory tour that begins in Dublin. Along the way, they enjoy a tour of Trinity College and a visit to Book of Kells, a sheepherding demonstration, Blarney Castle, the majestic Cliffs of Moher, beautiful Dingle Peninsula, a walking tour of Galway and a medieval-style Irish feast.
CIE Tours’ longest-running Ireland tour showcases all the classic sights and rich history of the Emerald Isle. Highlights include King John’s Castle with its costumed guides and touchscreen technology, the Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry and a jaunting car ride to Ross Castle and Killarney Estate.
Guests can trace their ancestry at Cobh Heritage Centre, tour the House of Waterford Crystal and venture through the Wicklow Mountains to mystical Glendalough before wrapping up the tour in Dublin.
This leisurely Irish tour covers the spectacular scenery of the countryside and seaside, with plenty of stops to explore vibrant towns from coast to coast, including Waterford, Kilkenny and the village of Cong (of “The Quiet Man” fame).
Other highlights of this Dublin roundtrip include a tour and whiskey sampling at the Jameson Experience, the Ring of Kerry drive, a jaunting car ride in Killarney, a visit to Clonmacnoise Monastic Site and a lively evening at Dublin’s Abbey Tavern.
Guests explore Edinburgh, York and London at a leisurely pace with two- and three-night stays in each. They’ll enjoy city sightseeing tours, pub evenings, and excursions to the golfing town of St. Andrews, the fishing port of Whitby, Shakespeare’s Stratford-upon-Avon and more.
For more information, visit www.cietours.com, call 800-243-8687 or connect with a travel professional.
For more information on CIE Tours International, Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales
For more Tour Operator News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS