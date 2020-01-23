On The Go Tours Announces New and Reimagined Itineraries Designed for American Travelers
It’s a new year, and with that comes the endless lists of the hottest and most desirable places to travel for the year ahead. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the possibilities, look to leading international tour company On The Go Tours to help narrow down and inspire your travel plans for 2020.
An award-winning provider of unforgettable travel experiences and custom-made vacations all over the world, they really know how to unlock all the excitement the world has to offer. This year, one of London-based On The Go Tours’ corporate goals is to increase its presence in the United States market. It’s entering the marketplace and introducing itself to U.S. guests by announcing new trips that are exclusively curated to appeal to American travelers.
“With Americans often having fewer vacation days than travelers from elsewhere in the world, we wanted to help make the most of the time they do have off. We have designed itineraries that specifically cater to the wants, needs and schedules of U.S. travelers,” said Mike Quinto, General Manager of the Americas for On The Go Tours. “From shorter five-day excursions to Iceland or Finland, or a 10-day tour to enchanting Egypt, where our own travel story began, we’re confident that American travelers will find with us the perfect vacation that meshes perfectly with their wallet, travel preferences, and schedule.”
With a generous lineup of exciting and enriching destinations, On The Go Tours offers escorted group experiences all over the world, from Egypt to Ecuador, Myanmar to Madagascar and beyond, all led by highly qualified, English-speaking local guides. Whether you’re looking for culture, adventure, a bit of rest and relaxation, or a mix of it all, each curated tour gets you to the heart of your dream destination and delivers a truly authentic experience.
A selection of 2020 itineraries that have been retooled with shorter durations and easy access to American hub airports includes:
- Iceland (5 to 9 days) – This is one of the most popular destinations for American travelers, and On The Go Tours offers several different vacations that range from five to nine days. With thundering waterfalls, rumbling volcanoes, lively geysers and inviting hot springs, Iceland is a land that is created and captivated by the power of nature. The 5-Day “Land of the Northern Lights” tour starts at $1,186 per person.
- Finland – Lapland and the Arctic Circle (5 days): In just five days, explore Finnish Lapland by crossing the Arctic Circle, meeting Santa Claus in Rovaniemi, and visiting reindeer and husky farms. Roundtrip from Rovaniemi. Starts at $1,145 per person.
- Peru – Machu Picchu by Train (9 days): Travelers will discover the incredible highlights of Peru from the buzzing capital of Lima to the diverse Amazon Rainforest and the mysterious Inca ruins at Machu Picchu, all by traveling via scenic train through the Andean Mountains. Itinerary starts in Lima and ends in Cusco. Starts at $1,998 per person.
- Egypt – King Tutankhamun (10 days): Guests will explore the legendary pyramids of Giza, see King Tutankhamun’s famous gold mask and uncover the majestic secrets of the pharaohs at Valley of the Kings, all while immersing themselves in the Nubian culture of Aswan. Roundtrip from Cairo, this tour has been revised for length and includes a new visit to the refurbished Egyptian museum. Starts at $1,076 per person.
- Vietnam – Very Vietnam (10 days): Take in the diverse sights and sounds of charming Hanoi with its colonial architecture to the wondrous scenery of Halong Bay and vibrant Ho Chi Minh City, all in just 10 days. Trip starts in Hanoi and ends in Ho Chi Minh City. Starts at $748 per person.
With On The Go Tours, travelers can choose from five different trip experiences that have been carefully designed to offer the best value in each destination. These key trip ranges include:
- Signature Range: Focused on exciting days and comfortable nights, this range accommodates mid-sized groups and features comfortable three- or four-star accommodations and lots of cultural sightseeing and experiences.
- Essentials Range: Rooted in offering both value and freedom, the Essentials range features amazing experiences for larger groups that focus on traveling the way locals do to keep things simple ... and at great prices.
- Handpicked Range: This trip type brings travelers’ iconic experiences before anyone else by collaborating with a handpicked portfolio of local partners to deliver the best excursions. Tours are a social group size (average size is 28 participants) and include three- or four-star accommodations.
- Walking & Trekking: Designed for travelers with an active lifestyle who want to get out and explore the world, some of these trips are full-blown trekking adventures (and therefore, require a high-level of fitness). From climbing mighty Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania or reaching Everest Base Camp in Nepal, these tours are bucket-list experiences you’ve always dreamed of.
- Tailor-Made Vacations: With flexibility and choice, these vacations are designed just for you on your own private journey. Guests can enjoy flexibility to choose the level of accommodation and pace of sightseeing that suits their needs, along with the services of a private guide.
