On The Go Tours Offering Select Tours With No Single Supplement
Tour Operator February 12, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Solo travelers can enjoy a bucket-list trip with the comfort of a single room at no additional cost.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Right on the heels of Valentine’s Day comes “Singles Awareness Day” on February 15. There’s no better way to celebrate this “other” holiday than to plan a solo getaway in 2020.
The popularity of solo travel is on the rise for both single people and those in a relationship but who for a variety of reasons opt to travel on their own. London-based international tour company On The Go Tours has designed several of its itineraries to offer solo travelers the best of both worlds: the freedom to go solo with the comfort of traveling in a group.
And with more than 50 countries to choose from, the range of itineraries and price points that On The Go Tours offers is perfect for solo travelers looking to complete a bucket-list trip.
In addition to always arranging transfers and providing award-winning English-speaking tour guides, select Signature range departures offer an added and rare incentive for solo travelers: the comfort of a single room at no additional cost.
These Signature range tours are focused on exciting days and comfortable nights, with three- or four-star accommodations and lots of cultural sightseeing and experiences along the way.
Here's a sampling of Signature itineraries, all of which offer select departures with no single supplements in 2020:
—India – Taj Traveller (8 days) – On this trip, travelers explore the most famous site in India, the Taj Mahal, in addition to spectacular sights in both old and new Delhi, the Pink City of Jaipur, Agra and more. This guided tour begins and ends in Delhi. Prices start at $548.
—Highlights of Nepal (9 days) – Guests are immersed in local life and culture on this trip, which combines exploration of ancient cities with breathtaking mountain ranges and waterfalls. Prices start at $1,391.
—Totally Morocco (9 days) – This exciting tour uncovers many of Morocco’s incredible sites, including trekking into the Sahara on a camel and experiencing the Imperial Cities of Fes, Rabat and Meknes through the eyes of an expert local guide who calls this region home. Prices start at $1,156.
—Classic Cambodia (6 days) – Experience the best of Cambodia in less than a week on this tour that begins in Phnom Penh and ends in Siem Reap. Prices start at $540.
For more information about solo travel with On The Go Tours, please visit onthegotours.com or call 1-866-606-2960.
SOURCE: On The Go Tours press release.
For more information on Nepal, India, Cambodia, Morocco
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS