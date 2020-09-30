Ovation Travel Group Launches Private Jet Charters for Social Distancing
Lacey Pfalz September 30, 2020
On September 30th, Ovation Travel Group unveiled Ovation Aviation, its private jet charter program, to help travelers add an extra layer of safety in seeking to mitigate the risks of exposure to COVID-19.
The charter program is unique because it provides flexible booking options, no minimum hour commitment, and extra safety and hygiene standards on a variety of different-sized private aircraft.
Ovation Travel Group offers more than 1,000 different private jets to rent, ranging from the small to the grandiose, all located in private hangers. They are cleaned rigorously after each flight, and each traveler must have a temperature check before boarding.
"While safety in travel has always been important, it has never been more crucial than now during the pandemic. Ovation's clientele want the ability to travel in a way that's convenient to their personal schedules along with knowledge that attention to every detail is being made to mitigate risks while traveling, and many have actively asked for our guidance on 'outside the box' travel options," explained Paul Metselaar, CEO and Chairman of Ovation Travel Group.
"We are proud to launch Ovation Aviation to make access to private air options significantly easier. Whether our clients are traveling for business or pleasure, we will provide a safe, clean and healthy experience with our select global partners operating premier charter aircraft.
