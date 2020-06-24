The Travel Corporation Prepares for Return of Travel
The Travel Corporation (TTC) is preparing for the return of travel with a new strategic approach to its guided travel vacations, including Trafalgar, Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Costsaver and Brendan Vacations.
The plan focuses on three factors, said TTC’s chief executive Brett Tollman. These include a recognition of closed borders for American travelers, a rise in demand for authentic, immersive domestic travel opportunities and the implementation of carefully planned, enhanced wellbeing and hygiene protocols.
“There is significant pent up demand for travel. People will want to return to the world beyond their homes and we want to help our treasured agency partners make it easy for them to do that, recognizing that it’s not business as usual,” said Brett Tollman.
“We are rapidly adapting to new traveler expectations and we will be helping customers carefully and responsibly become comfortable with traveling again,” Tillman added. “We will be beginning here, and in other select markets, to encourage people who are ready to start traveling again, to discover their own backyard first, from September. We are introducing comprehensive, enhanced protocols so that they can be reassured about their decision to take a domestic trip this fall. Peace of mind and immersive, authentic, quality experiences-these will define the TTC domestic guided vacation.”
To help travel advisors encourage new domestic trip bookings, TTC guided vacation brands have developed select U.S. itineraries.
“With anticipated staggered EU border openings in the coming months and probably only for Europeans at first, perhaps more expensive and less frequent international air service and fellow Americans hopefully prepared to step out again, towards the end of the summer, we are cautiously confident domestic travel will help relaunch our U.S. travel industry,” said Tollman.
Trafalgar has introduced the Near Not Far, Limited Series with two new domestic itineraries with a maximum capacity of 26 guests. This series includes the America’s Amazing Canyon Country and San Diego, Palm Springs and Orange County Beaches.
The itineraries will feature signature Trafalgar special moments including Be My Guest experiences and local specialists all while keeping physical distancing in mind.
“The world is filled with wonder and too often we discount the marvels right in our own backyard. But not this year. We’ve been given an opportunity to authentically connect Americans with some of their neighbors and U.S. treasures. It’s an incredible way to step back into travel,” said Trafalgar USA president Melissa DaSilva.
Insight Vacations will introduce three new seven-day domestic itineraries in a new travel style called Escapes. These trips include Cajun Country Escape, Spectacular Southwest Escape and Tropical Hawaiian Paradise Escape. Fourteen existing Insight Vacations U.S. itineraries will also be available as well as four Luxury Gold vacations.
These small-group guided vacations are for no more than 22 guests and include Insight Experiences, Insight Choice, authentic dining and top-rated highlights.
“We hope you will join us on one of our new domestic Escapes,” said Jon Grutzner, president of Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold. “Our travel advisors are telling us they are seeing a growing demand for their clients to explore America this year, and these carefully curated, personal, and authentic experiences fill this expected demand with activities and cultural treasures our guests could not have traveling on their own.
“Our guests are always our top priority and we want them to have peace of mind when traveling, which now includes enhanced hygiene protocols,” added Grutzner. “We are getting back out there to explore America and we look forward to you and your travelers reigniting their passion for traveling in style.”
