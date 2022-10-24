TourRadar Raises Travel Advisor Commission
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz October 24, 2022
TourRadar, the Adventure Booking Platform, hosted its second annual Adventure Together event, a hybrid webinar and live event held in Vienna, Austria on October 18-19, welcoming 2,100 attendees and announcing an increase in travel advisor commissions up to 12 percent through the end of the year.
Agent Marketplace, TourRadar’s platform for travel advisors to book and manage their clients’ tour bookings across thousands of reputable operators across the globe, launched November 2021 and has since gained over 3,500 advisors.
Additionally, the platform itself welcomed 100 million visits to its website and enjoyed over half a billion in travel bookings. Travis Pittman, TourRadar’s Co-founder and CEO, also outlined the next three steps for the platform: financial technology, data-driven storytelling to enhance community impact and sustainability; and digital distribution and tools.
Adventure Together brought together travel advisors, leaders, tour operators, suppliers, airlines and influencers, such as Nadine Pino of The Travel Corporation; Graeme Jackson, Head of Strategic Partnerships at the Travel Foundation and co-author of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism; Sher Khan, Industry Lead at Google; and Anniina Sandberg, Founder of Visit Natives, to discuss key issues and trends like indigenous and inclusive tourism, sustainability and marketing as it pertains to creating, sharing and selling multi-day tours.
The event also highlighted some of the key trends of the year, noting that 42 percent of TourRadar’s sales were booked less than two months in advance of travel dates, that Google searches for multi-day tours had increased 44 percent from last year and that European travel reigns this year, with the top ten booked destinations all located in Europe.
All of its sessions are now available to view and watch on-demand on TourRadar’s website.
“Adventure Together gathered industry leaders together for much-needed discussions around the trends and opportunities for organized adventures and group travel in today’s global landscape,” said Travis Pittman, CEO, and Co-founder of TourRadar. “We recognized that there wasn’t a single global event or conference dedicated to the multi-day tour industry with a focus on technology, so we created one.”
