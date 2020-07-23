Trafalgar Announces Private Trips
For travelers who only want to take a trip with people they know, Trafalgar is offering private small group vacations.
Groups of 12 or more can book an entirely private trip on most of the company’s winter and spring itineraries, providing enhanced peace of mind for families and friends traveling together.
“We know people want to travel but may be apprehensive about widening their circle beyond close family and friends,” said Gavin Tollman, CEO of Trafalgar and Costsaver. “Our private trips are designed to make stepping back into travel easy and comfortable.”
Private trips are perfect for those who may have formed travel bubbles or want to take a trip with close family members. All travel details are taken care of and a dedicated On-Road Team is trained in physical distancing and hygiene protocols.
Guests can book private small group journeys by paying an additional cost per person.
–For 12 to 15 guests: 30 percent surcharge on brochured/advertised price
–For 16 to 19 guests: 20 percent surcharge on brochured/advertised price
–For 20 to 25 guests – 10 percent surcharge on brochured/advertised price
–For 26 guests or more, the price is as brochure/advertised, no additional surcharge
The offer is available on winter and spring itineraries for Trafalgar and sister brand Costsaver.
