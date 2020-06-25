The Travel Corporation Will Have Wellbeing Directors on Guided Vacations
Tour Operator Trafalgar Janeen Christoff June 25, 2020
The Travel Corporation has announced that it will have a dedicated wellbeing director on every trip.
Directors will be present on every Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold guided vacation (excluding Australia and New Zealand), starting with the launch of its domestic trips this year.
This new initiative accompanies the company’s new enhanced hygiene measures and physical distancing standards.
Directors will ensure adherence to guidelines and help guests stay up-to-date with the latest guidelines and recommendations. The wellness director will be with clients throughout the entire journey to ensure all hygiene and physical distancing measures are implemented every step of the way.
“As we shift to this new normal and as part of TTC’s commitment to provide each guest a greater sense of comfort and care when they travel with us, we have added the support of a specially trained Wellbeing Director on every guided holiday,” said Brett Tollman, chief executive of The Travel Corporation.
“During our first 100th anniversary, the inception of our Wellbeing Directors is a reflection of our family legacy and company ethos, ‘Driven by Service’ and is an initiative that came directly from our chairman,” Tollman added. “We remain passionately dedicated to providing our valued guests peace of mind with our unrelenting efforts to create a relaxing, enjoyable and nurturing journey.”
