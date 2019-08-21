Trek Travel Expands to New Destinations in 2020
Tour Operator August 21, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Italy’s Dolomites, Kentucky Bourbon Country, Maine’s Acadia National Park, Northern Spain, Girona, and Texas Hill Country are just a few of Trek Travel’s latest offerings of amazing ways to see the world by bike. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Trek Travel, a leading active vacation tour operator specializing in bicycling vacations, unveils a globetrotting roster of 2020 Bike Tours that invites adventurers to explore even more of the world, two wheels at a time.
Trek Travel is expanding its global reach to new international destinations such as Italy’s Dolomites, Spain’s Basque country as well as the gravel roads of Girona, plus domestic settings that include Kentucky Bourbon Country, Maine’s Acadia National Park and Texas Hill Country.
From cycling the famed Tour de Spain course and hiking Merano, Italy’s backcountry to visiting horse farms and sampling world-class bourbon in the Bluegrass region of Central Kentucky, Trek Travel combines access to undiscovered routes with intimate cultural experiences and an unparalleled level of hospitality - - all atop the world’s best Trek bikes.
“The cycling landscape is always evolving, and we added some new destinations and experiences to meet the desires of the most intrepid and recreational cyclists,” said Tania Burke, President of Trek Travel. “From riding gravel trails in Girona, Spain to discovering the newly-designed bike network trails on the Northern Banks of Lake Garda on our multi-sport Dolomites trip, we’re continuing to create the most memorable experiences on two wheels.”
Trek Travel’s 2020 new destinations include:
Acadia National Park is the country's northeastern most park and the first place in
America to watch the sun rise every day. Adventurers will pedal the carriage roads of Acadia, ride along Maine's coastline dotted with historic lighthouses and charming harbor towns, hike to the top of Champlain Mountain and swim at Sand Beach.
Fredericksburg and the surrounding hills are a revered training ground for cyclists and Trek Travel expands through Gillespie county to uncover routes dotted with rollling hills, Texas ranches and vineyards as a backdrop.
The Bluegrass region of Central Kentucky features world-class horse farms, distilleries producing premier spirits, and the history of a bygone era. Trip highlights include cycling past the Kentucky Horse Park, a private tour and tasting at Castle & Key Distillery, a cruise on the Kentucky River and a visit to MeadowCreek Farm to learn about equine culture.
This avid cycling trip tackles some of Northern Spain’s most challenging mountains including the mighty Angliru, often referred to as the hardest climb in Spain. Guests will bike from Basque Country to Cantabria through stunning Picos de Europa and ending in Asturias. Restorative experiences include spending a night on a scenic Fuente De and enjoying authentic Cantabrian cuisine.
The Italian Alps are the setting for cycling on quiet bike paths amidst the orchards and vineyards of Merano in the mystical Val de Adige. Riding along the banks of Lake Garda, hiking Merano’s backcountry and relaxing at the five-star Castel Fragsburg - a traditional Austrian hunting lodge transformed into a wellness paradise - round out this luxury adventure.
Girona is known as a cycling mecca for the pros and Trek Travel explores new undiscovered, barely ridden gravel courses that will leave the legs burning and the heart begging for more. In addition to riding old dirt roads in the beautiful region between the Mediteranean Sea and the Pyrenees, guests will expolore old castles and architecture of Girona, dine on traditional Catalan cuisine and lounge at the modern Hotel Nord 1901.
Other recent additions to Trek Travel’s trip roster include explorer-level experiences in Croatia as well as exciting new partnerships with Blackberry Mountain, Under Canvas and Yogascapes.
Trek Travel has also introduced industry-leading gear to complement the support of the best cycling guides in the business.
Trek Domane SL7 Disc Bike with Di2 electronic shifting, the XM700+ pedal-assist e-bike, featuring Garmin GPS devices and Trek's newest in advanced helmet impact protection - WaveCel - ensure that you are riding with the best and safest equipment available.
For more information, visit https://trektravel.com/.
SOURCE: Trek Travel press release.
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS